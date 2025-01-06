NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0  Program Listing for File server.hpp

Program Listing for File server.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/services/app_driver/server.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_APP_DRIVER_SERVER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_APP_DRIVER_SERVER_HPP

#include <condition_variable>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <string>
#include <thread>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>

#include "holoscan/core/app_driver.hpp"

// Forward declaration of gRPC server
namespace grpc {
class Server;
}  // namespace grpc

namespace holoscan::service {

class AppDriverServer {
 public:
  explicit AppDriverServer(holoscan::AppDriver* app_driver, bool need_driver = true,
                           bool need_health_check = true);
  virtual ~AppDriverServer();

  void start();
  void stop();
  void wait();

  void notify();

  std::unique_ptr<AppWorkerClient>& connect_to_worker(const std::string& worker_address);

  bool close_worker_connection(const std::string& worker_address);

  std::vector<std::string> get_worker_addresses() const;

  std::size_t num_worker_connections() const;

 private:
  void run();

  std::unique_ptr<grpc::Server> server_;
  std::unique_ptr<std::thread> server_thread_;
  std::condition_variable cv_;
  std::mutex mutex_;
  std::mutex join_mutex_;
  bool should_stop_ = false;

  holoscan::AppDriver* app_driver_ = nullptr;
  bool need_driver_ = false;
  bool need_health_check_ = false;

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<AppWorkerClient>> worker_clients_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::service

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_APP_DRIVER_SERVER_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2025
content here