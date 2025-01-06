Program Listing for File network_constants.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_COMMON_NETWORK_CONSTANTS_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_COMMON_NETWORK_CONSTANTS_HPP #include <cstdint> namespace holoscan::service { constexpr uint32_t kMinNetworkPort = 10000; constexpr uint32_t kMaxNetworkPort = 32767; constexpr int32_t kDefaultAppDriverPort = 8765; constexpr int32_t kDefaultHealthCheckingPort = 8777; } // namespace holoscan::service #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_COMMON_NETWORK_CONSTANTS_HPP */