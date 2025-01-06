Program Listing for File bayer_demosaic.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP #include <npp.h> #include <memory> #include <string> #include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp" #include "holoscan/utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { class BayerDemosaicOp : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(BayerDemosaicOp) BayerDemosaicOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext& context) override; void stop() override; private: Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> receiver_; Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> transmitter_; Parameter<std::string> in_tensor_name_; Parameter<std::string> out_tensor_name_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> pool_; Parameter<int> bayer_interp_mode_; Parameter<int> bayer_grid_pos_; Parameter<bool> generate_alpha_; Parameter<int> alpha_value_; NppStreamContext npp_stream_ctx_{}; // defaults here will be overridden later by parameter defaults in setup method NppiInterpolationMode npp_bayer_interp_mode_ = NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED; NppiBayerGridPosition npp_bayer_grid_pos_ = NPPI_BAYER_GBRG; nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer device_scratch_buffer_; CudaStreamHandler cuda_stream_handler_; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP */