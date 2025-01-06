Program Listing for File holoinfer_utils.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP
#include <sys/utsname.h>
#include <filesystem>
#include <map>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "gxf/core/gxf.h"
#include "holoinfer_buffer.hpp"
#include "holoinfer_constants.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
cudaError_t check_cuda(cudaError_t result);
gxf_result_t _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ report_error(const std::string& module,
const std::string& submodule);
void _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ raise_error(const std::string& module, const std::string& submodule);
InferStatus inference_validity_check(const Mappings& model_path_map,
const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map,
const MultiMappings& inference_map,
std::vector<std::string>& in_tensor_names,
std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names);
InferStatus processor_validity_check(const MultiMappings& processed_map,
const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensor_names,
const std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names);
bool is_platform_aarch64();
void timer_init(TimePoint& _t);
gxf_result_t timer_check(TimePoint& start, TimePoint& end, const std::string& module);
void string_split(const std::string& line, std::vector<std::string>& tokens, char c);
InferStatus tensor_dimension_check(const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map,
const DimType& model_input_dimensions,
const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor);
using node_type = std::map<std::string, std::map<std::string, std::string>>;
static const std::map<std::string, holoinfer_datatype> kHoloInferDataTypeMap = {
{"kFloat32", holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32},
{"kInt32", holoinfer_datatype::h_Int32},
{"kInt8", holoinfer_datatype::h_Int8},
{"kUInt8", holoinfer_datatype::h_UInt8},
{"kInt64", holoinfer_datatype::h_Int64},
{"kFloat16", holoinfer_datatype::h_Float16}};
InferStatus parse_yaml_node(const node_type& in_config, std::vector<std::string>& names,
std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>& dims,
std::vector<holoinfer_datatype>& types);
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP */