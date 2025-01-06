Program Listing for File work_queue.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
modules/holoinfer/src/utils/work_queue.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_UTILS_WORK_QUEUE_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_UTILS_WORK_QUEUE_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include <functional>
#include <future>
#include <memory>
#include <optional>
#include <queue>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
template <typename T>
class ThreadSafeQueue {
public:
void push(T& value) {
std::unique_lock<std::mutex> lock(mutex_);
queue_.push(std::move(value));
}
std::optional<T> pop() {
std::unique_lock<std::mutex> lock(mutex_);
if (queue_.empty()) { return {}; }
T item = std::move(queue_.front());
queue_.pop();
return std::optional<T>(std::move(item));
}
private:
std::queue<T> queue_;
std::mutex mutex_;
};
class WorkQueue {
public:
explicit WorkQueue(uint32_t threads);
WorkQueue() = delete;
~WorkQueue();
template <class F, class... Args>
auto async(F&& f, Args&&... args)
-> std::shared_ptr<
std::packaged_task<std::invoke_result_t<std::decay_t<F>, std::decay_t<Args>...>()>> {
auto packed_task = std::make_shared<
std::packaged_task<std::invoke_result_t<std::decay_t<F>, std::decay_t<Args>...>()>>(
std::bind(std::forward<F>(f), std::forward<Args>(args)...));
auto function = std::make_unique<std::function<void()>>([packed_task]() { (*packed_task)(); });
queue_.push(function);
std::unique_lock<std::mutex> lock(mutex_);
condition_.notify_one();
return packed_task;
}
void stop();
private:
void add_thread(int i);
std::vector<std::unique_ptr<std::thread>> threads_;
ThreadSafeQueue<std::unique_ptr<std::function<void()>>> queue_;
std::atomic<bool> done_ = false;
std::mutex mutex_;
std::condition_variable condition_;
};
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_UTILS_WORK_QUEUE_HPP */