Program Listing for File callbacks.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_CALLBACKS_HPP #define MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_CALLBACKS_HPP #include <cstdint> namespace holoscan::viz { enum class Key { // Printable keys SPACE = int(' '), APOSTROPHE = int('\''), COMMA = int(','), MINUS = int('-'), PERIOD = int('.'), SLASH = int('/'), ZERO = int('0'), ONE = int('1'), TWO = int('2'), THREE = int('3'), FOUR = int('4'), FIVE = int('5'), SIX = int('6'), SEVEN = int('7'), EIGHT = int('8'), NINE = int('9'), SEMICOLON = int(';'), EQUAL = int('='), A = int('A'), B = int('B'), C = int('C'), D = int('D'), E = int('E'), F = int('F'), G = int('G'), H = int('H'), I = int('I'), J = int('J'), K = int('K'), L = int('L'), M = int('M'), N = int('N'), O = int('O'), P = int('P'), Q = int('Q'), R = int('R'), S = int('S'), T = int('T'), U = int('U'), V = int('V'), W = int('W'), X = int('X'), Y = int('Y'), Z = int('X'), LEFT_BRACKET = int('['), BACKSLASH = int('\\'), RIGHT_BRACKET = int(']'), GRAVE_ACCENT = int('`'), // function keys ESCAPE = 256, ENTER = 257, TAB = 258, BACKSPACE = 259, INSERT = 260, DELETE = 261, RIGHT = 262, LEFT = 263, DOWN = 264, UP = 265, PAGE_UP = 266, PAGE_DOWN = 267, HOME = 268, END = 269, CAPS_LOCK = 280, SCROLL_LOCK = 281, NUM_LOCK = 282, PRINT_SCREEN = 283, PAUSE = 284, F1 = 290, F2 = 291, F3 = 292, F4 = 293, F5 = 294, F6 = 295, F7 = 296, F8 = 297, F9 = 298, F10 = 299, F11 = 300, F12 = 301, F13 = 302, F14 = 303, F15 = 304, F16 = 305, F17 = 306, F18 = 307, F19 = 308, F20 = 309, F21 = 310, F22 = 311, F23 = 312, F24 = 313, F25 = 314, KP_0 = 320, KP_1 = 321, KP_2 = 322, KP_3 = 323, KP_4 = 324, KP_5 = 325, KP_6 = 326, KP_7 = 327, KP_8 = 328, KP_9 = 329, KP_DECIMAL = 330, KP_DIVIDE = 331, KP_MULTIPLY = 332, KP_SUBTRACT = 333, KP_ADD = 334, KP_ENTER = 335, KP_EQUAL = 336, LEFT_SHIFT = 340, LEFT_CONTROL = 341, LEFT_ALT = 342, LEFT_SUPER = 343, RIGHT_SHIFT = 344, RIGHT_CONTROL = 345, RIGHT_ALT = 346, RIGHT_SUPER = 347, MENU = 348 }; enum class KeyAndButtonAction { PRESS, RELEASE, REPEAT }; struct KeyModifiers { bool shift : 1; bool control : 1; bool alt : 1; bool caps_lock : 1; bool num_lock : 1; }; enum class MouseButton { LEFT, MIDDLE, RIGHT }; typedef void (*KeyCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, Key key, KeyAndButtonAction action, KeyModifiers modifiers); typedef void (*UnicodeCharCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, uint32_t code_point); typedef void (*MouseButtonCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, MouseButton button, KeyAndButtonAction action, KeyModifiers modifiers); typedef void (*ScrollCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, double x_offset, double y_offset); typedef void (*CursorPosCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, double x_pos, double y_pos); typedef void (*FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, int width, int height); typedef void (*WindowSizeCallbackFunction)(void* user_pointer, int width, int height); } // namespace holoscan::viz #endif/* MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_CALLBACKS_HPP */