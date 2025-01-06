Topics
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
Template Struct formatter< holoscan::Parameter< typeT > >
Template Struct formatter< holoscan::Parameter< typeT > >
Defined in
File parameter.hpp
Inheritance Relationships
Base Type
public formatter< typeT >
Struct Documentation
template
<
typename
typeT
>
struct
formatter
<
holoscan
::
Parameter
<
typeT
>
>
:
public
formatter
<
typeT
>
Public Functions
template
<
typename
FormatContext
>
inline
auto
format
(
const
holoscan
::
Parameter
<
typeT
>
&
v
,
FormatContext
&
ctx
)
const
Previous
Namespace YAML
Next
Template Struct _element_of
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Jan 6, 2025
