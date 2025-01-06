NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
Struct Documentation

template<typename T, std::size_t N>
struct _type_info<Parameter<std::array<T, N>>>

Public Types

using container_type = array_type
using element_type = base_type_t<T>
using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int32_t dimension = 1
