Template Struct _type_info< std::array< T, N > >
Defined in File type_traits.hpp
template<typename T, std::size_t N>
struct _type_info<std::array<T, N>>
Public Types
using container_type = array_type
using element_type = base_type_t<T>
using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>
Public Static Attributes
static constexpr int32_t dimension = 1
