Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Menu
Docs Hub
Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
Submit Search
Submit Search
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
Typedef holoscan::inference::transforms_FP
Typedef holoscan::inference::transforms_FP
Defined in
File data_processor.hpp
Typedef Documentation
using
holoscan
::
inference
::
transforms_FP
=
std
::
function
<
InferStatus
(
const
std
::
string
&
,
const
std
::
map
<
std
::
string
,
void
*
>
&
,
const
std
::
map
<
std
::
string
,
std
::
vector
<
int
>
>
&
,
DataMap
&
,
DimType
&
)
>
Previous
Typedef holoscan::inference::TimePoint
Next
Typedef holoscan::is_array_t
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Jan 6, 2025
Close
content here