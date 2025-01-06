Topics
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.7.0
Typedef holoscan::profiler::category
Typedef holoscan::profiler::category
Defined in
File nvtx3.hpp
Typedef Documentation
using
holoscan
::
profiler
::
category
=
nvtx3
::
category
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Jan 6, 2025
