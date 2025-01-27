Enum ColorSpace

The color space specifies how the surface data is interpreted when presented on screen.

Values:

enumerator SRGB_NONLINEAR

sRGB color space

enumerator EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR

extended sRGB color space to be displayed using a linear EOTF

enumerator BT2020_LINEAR

BT2020 color space to be displayed using a linear EOTF.

enumerator HDR10_ST2084

HDR10 (BT2020 color) space to be displayed using the SMPTE ST2084 Perceptual Quantizer (PQ) EOTF

enumerator PASS_THROUGH

color components are used “as is”