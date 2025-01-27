Program Listing for File spdlog_logger.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef COMMON_LOGGER_SPDLOG_LOGGER_HPP
#define COMMON_LOGGER_SPDLOG_LOGGER_HPP

#include <cstdio>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <gxf/logger/logger.hpp>

namespace nvidia {

namespace logger {

class SpdlogLogger : public Logger {
 public:
  explicit SpdlogLogger(const char* name, const std::shared_ptr<ILogger>& logger = nullptr,
                        const LogFunction& func = nullptr);

  std::string& pattern_string();

 protected:
  std::string name_;
};

}  // namespace logger

}  // namespace nvidia

#endif/* COMMON_LOGGER_SPDLOG_LOGGER_HPP */

