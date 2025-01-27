NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0  Program Listing for File application.hpp

Program Listing for File application.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/application.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_APPLICATION_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_APPLICATION_HPP

#include <iostream> // for std::cout
#include <memory> // for std::shared_ptr
#include <set> // for std::set
#include <string> // for std::string
#include <type_traits> // for std::enable_if_t, std::is_constructible
#include <unordered_map> // for std::unordered_map
#include <utility> // for std::pair
#include <vector> // for std::vector

#include "./fragment.hpp"
#include "dataflow_tracker.hpp"

#include "./app_worker.hpp"
#include "./cli_parser.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

// forward declaration
class AppDriver;

template <typename AppT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<AppT> make_application(ArgsT&&... args) {
  return std::make_shared<AppT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}

class Application : public Fragment {
 public:
  explicit Application(const std::vector<std::string>& argv = {});

  ~Application() override = default;

  template <typename FragmentT = Fragment, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
  std::shared_ptr<Fragment> make_fragment(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
    auto fragment = std::make_shared<FragmentT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    fragment->name(name);
    fragment->application(this);
    // Set the fragment config to the application config.
    fragment->config(config_);
    return fragment;
  }

  template <typename FragmentT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<FragmentT> make_fragment(ArgsT&&... args) {
    auto fragment = std::make_shared<FragmentT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    fragment->application(this);
    // Set the fragment config to the application config.
    fragment->config(config_);
    return fragment;
  }

  std::string& description();

  Application& description(const std::string& desc) &;

  Application&& description(const std::string& desc) &&;

  std::string& version();

  Application& version(const std::string& version) &;

  Application&& version(const std::string& version) &&;

  std::vector<std::string>& argv();

  CLIOptions& options();

  FragmentGraph& fragment_graph();

  virtual void add_fragment(const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& frag);

  // Inherit Fragment's add_flow methods (for Operator) in addition to the overloads below
  using Fragment::add_flow;

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& upstream_frag,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& downstream_frag,
                        std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs);

  void compose_graph() override;

  void run() override;

  std::future<void> run_async() override;

  std::unordered_map<std::string, DataFlowTracker*> track_distributed(
      uint64_t num_start_messages_to_skip = kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip,
      uint64_t num_last_messages_to_discard = kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard,
      int latency_threshold = kDefaultLatencyThreshold, bool is_limited_tracking = false);

 protected:
  friend class AppDriver;
  friend class AppWorker;

  AppDriver& driver();

  AppWorker& worker();

  void process_arguments();

  static expected<SchedulerType, ErrorCode> get_distributed_app_scheduler_env();
  static expected<bool, ErrorCode> get_stop_on_deadlock_env();
  static expected<int64_t, ErrorCode> get_stop_on_deadlock_timeout_env();
  static expected<int64_t, ErrorCode> get_max_duration_ms_env();
  static expected<double, ErrorCode> get_check_recession_period_ms_env();

  static void set_scheduler_for_fragments(std::vector<FragmentNodeType>& target_fragments);

  std::string app_description_{};
  std::string app_version_{"0.0.0"};

  CLIParser cli_parser_;
  std::vector<std::string> argv_;
  std::shared_ptr<FragmentGraph> fragment_graph_;

  std::shared_ptr<AppDriver> app_driver_;
  std::shared_ptr<AppWorker> app_worker_;

 private:
  void set_ucx_env();
  void set_v4l2_env();
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_APPLICATION_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 27, 2025
content here