NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
Program Listing for File argument_setter.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/argument_setter.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_HPP

#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>

#include <any>
#include <complex>
#include <functional>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <typeindex>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include <common/logger.hpp>

#include "../utils/yaml_parser.hpp"
#include "./arg.hpp"
#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./condition.hpp"
#include "./parameter.hpp"
#include "./resource.hpp"
#include "./type_traits.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class ArgumentSetter {
 public:
  using SetterFunc = std::function<void(ParameterWrapper&, Arg&)>;

  inline static SetterFunc none_argument_setter = []([[maybe_unused]] ParameterWrapper& param_wrap,
                                                     Arg& arg) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle parameter: {}", arg.name());
  };

  static ArgumentSetter& get_instance();

  static void set_param(ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) {
    auto& instance = get_instance();
    const std::type_index index = std::type_index(param_wrap.type());
    const SetterFunc& func = instance.get_argument_setter(index);
    func(param_wrap, arg);
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  static void ensure_type() {
    auto& instance = get_instance();
    instance.add_argument_setter<typeT>();
  }

  SetterFunc& get_argument_setter(std::type_index index) {
    if (function_map_.find(index) == function_map_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No argument setter for type '{}' exists", index.name());
      return ArgumentSetter::none_argument_setter;
    }

    auto& handler = function_map_[index];
    return handler;
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  void add_argument_setter(SetterFunc func) {
    function_map_.try_emplace(std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), func);
  }

  void add_argument_setter(std::type_index index, SetterFunc func) {
    function_map_.try_emplace(index, func);
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  void add_argument_setter() {
    function_map_.try_emplace(
        std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), [](ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) {
          std::any& any_param = param_wrap.value();
          // Note that the type of any_param is Parameter<typeT>*, not Parameter<typeT>.
          auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);

          // If arg has no name and value, that indicates that we want to set the default value for
          // the native operator if it is not specified.
          if (arg.name().empty() && !arg.has_value()) {
            auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);
            param.set_default_value();
            return;
          }

          std::any& any_arg = arg.value();
          const auto& arg_type = arg.arg_type();

          auto element_type = arg_type.element_type();
          auto container_type = arg_type.container_type();

          try {
            switch (container_type) {
              case ArgContainerType::kNative: {
                switch (element_type) {
                  // Handle the argument with 'kInt64' type differently because the argument might
                  // come from Python, and Python only has 'int' type ('int64_t' in C++).
                  case ArgElementType::kInt64: {
                    if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
                                                        bool,
                                                        int8_t,
                                                        int16_t,
                                                        int32_t,
                                                        int64_t,
                                                        uint8_t,
                                                        uint16_t,
                                                        uint32_t,
                                                        uint64_t,
                                                        float,
                                                        double>) {
                      auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<int64_t&>(any_arg);
                      param = static_cast<typeT>(arg_value);
                    } else {
                      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                          "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
                          any_arg.type().name(),
                          typeid(typeT).name(),
                          arg.name());
                    }
                    break;
                  }
                  // Handle the argument with 'kFloat64' type differently because the argument might
                  // come from Python, and Python only has 'float' type ('double' in C++).
                  case ArgElementType::kFloat64: {
                    if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
                                                        bool,
                                                        int8_t,
                                                        int16_t,
                                                        int32_t,
                                                        int64_t,
                                                        uint8_t,
                                                        uint16_t,
                                                        uint32_t,
                                                        uint64_t,
                                                        float,
                                                        double>) {
                      auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<double&>(any_arg);
                      param = static_cast<typeT>(arg_value);
                    } else {
                      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                          "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
                          any_arg.type().name(),
                          typeid(typeT).name(),
                          arg.name());
                    }
                    break;
                  }
                  case ArgElementType::kBoolean:
                  case ArgElementType::kInt8:
                  case ArgElementType::kInt16:
                  case ArgElementType::kInt32:
                  case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8:
                  case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16:
                  case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32:
                  case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64:
                  case ArgElementType::kFloat32:
                  case ArgElementType::kComplex64:
                  case ArgElementType::kComplex128:
                  case ArgElementType::kString:
                  case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: {
                    if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
                                                        bool,
                                                        int8_t,
                                                        int16_t,
                                                        int32_t,
                                                        int64_t,
                                                        uint8_t,
                                                        uint16_t,
                                                        uint32_t,
                                                        uint64_t,
                                                        float,
                                                        double,
                                                        std::complex<float>,
                                                        std::complex<double>,
                                                        std::string,
                                                        IOSpec*>) {
                      auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg);
                      param = arg_value;
                    } else {
                      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                          "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
                          any_arg.type().name(),
                          typeid(typeT).name(),
                          arg.name());
                    }
                    break;
                  }
                  case ArgElementType::kCondition: {
                    if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                                 std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &&
                                  holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) {
                      auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<Condition>&>(any_arg);
                      auto converted_value = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
                          typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value);
                      // Initialize the condition in case the condition created by
                      // Fragment::make_condition<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
                      // TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
                      // operator
                      if (converted_value) { converted_value->initialize(); }

                      param = converted_value;
                    }
                    break;
                  }
                  case ArgElementType::kResource: {
                    if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                                 std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &&
                                  holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) {
                      auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<Resource>&>(any_arg);
                      auto converted_value = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
                          typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value);
                      // Initialize the resource in case the resource created by
                      // Fragment::make_resource<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
                      // TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
                      // operator
                      if (converted_value) { converted_value->initialize(); }

                      param = converted_value;
                    }
                    break;
                  }
                  case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode: {
                    if constexpr (!holoscan::is_yaml_convertable_v<typeT>) {
                      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                          "YAML conversion for key '{}' is not supported for type '{}'",
                          arg.name(),
                          typeid(typeT).name());
                    } else {
                      auto node = std::any_cast<YAML::Node>(any_arg);
                      typeT value = YAMLNodeParser<typeT>::parse(node);
                      param = value;
                    }
                    break;
                  }
                  case ArgElementType::kHandle:
                    break;
                  case ArgElementType::kCustom: {
                    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                        "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
                        any_arg.type().name(),
                        typeid(typeT).name(),
                        arg.name());
                    break;
                  }
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgContainerType::kVector: {
                switch (element_type) {
                  case ArgElementType::kBoolean:
                  case ArgElementType::kInt8:
                  case ArgElementType::kInt16:
                  case ArgElementType::kInt32:
                  case ArgElementType::kInt64:
                  case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8:
                  case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16:
                  case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32:
                  case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64:
                  case ArgElementType::kFloat32:
                  case ArgElementType::kFloat64:
                  case ArgElementType::kComplex64:
                  case ArgElementType::kComplex128:
                  case ArgElementType::kString:
                  case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: {
                    if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<
                                      typeT,
                                      std::vector<bool>,
                                      std::vector<int8_t>,
                                      std::vector<int16_t>,
                                      std::vector<int32_t>,
                                      std::vector<int64_t>,
                                      std::vector<uint8_t>,
                                      std::vector<uint16_t>,
                                      std::vector<uint32_t>,
                                      std::vector<uint64_t>,
                                      std::vector<float>,
                                      std::vector<double>,
                                      std::vector<std::complex<float>>,
                                      std::vector<std::complex<double>>,
                                      std::vector<std::string>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<bool>>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<float>>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<double>>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>,
                                      std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>,
                                      std::vector<IOSpec*>>) {
                      auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg);
                      param = arg_value;
                    } else {
                      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                          "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
                          any_arg.type().name(),
                          typeid(typeT).name(),
                          arg.name());
                    }
                    break;
                  }
                  case ArgElementType::kHandle:
                  case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode:
                    break;
                  case ArgElementType::kCondition: {
                    if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                                 std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &&
                                  holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) {
                      auto& arg_value =
                          std::any_cast<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>&>(any_arg);
                      typeT converted_value;
                      converted_value.reserve(arg_value.size());
                      for (auto& arg_value_item : arg_value) {
                        auto&& condition = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
                            typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value_item);

                        // Initialize the condition in case the condition created by
                        // Fragment::make_condition<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
                        // TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
                        // operator
                        if (condition) { condition->initialize(); }

                        converted_value.push_back(condition);
                      }
                      param = converted_value;
                    }
                    break;
                  }
                  case ArgElementType::kResource: {
                    if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                                 std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &&
                                  holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) {
                      auto& arg_value =
                          std::any_cast<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>&>(any_arg);
                      typeT converted_value;
                      converted_value.reserve(arg_value.size());
                      for (auto& arg_value_item : arg_value) {
                        auto&& resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
                            typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value_item);

                        // Initialize the resource in case the resource created by
                        // Fragment::make_resource<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
                        // TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
                        // operator
                        if (resource) { resource->initialize(); }

                        converted_value.push_back(resource);
                      }
                      param = converted_value;
                    }
                    break;
                  }
                  case ArgElementType::kCustom: {
                    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                        "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
                        any_arg.type().name(),
                        typeid(typeT).name(),
                        arg.name());
                    break;
                  }
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgContainerType::kArray: {
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgContainerType::kArray type for '{}'",
                                   arg.name());
                break;
              }
            }
          } catch (std::bad_any_cast const& e) {
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                "Bad any cast exception caught for argument '{}': {}", arg.name(), e.what());
          }
        });
  }

 private:
  ArgumentSetter() {
    add_argument_setter<bool>();
    add_argument_setter<int8_t>();
    add_argument_setter<int16_t>();
    add_argument_setter<int32_t>();
    add_argument_setter<int64_t>();
    add_argument_setter<uint8_t>();
    add_argument_setter<uint16_t>();
    add_argument_setter<uint32_t>();
    add_argument_setter<uint64_t>();
    add_argument_setter<float>();
    add_argument_setter<double>();
    add_argument_setter<std::complex<float>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::complex<double>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::string>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<bool>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<int8_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<int16_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<int32_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<int64_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint8_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint16_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint32_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint64_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<float>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<double>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::string>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<float>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<double>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>();

    add_argument_setter<YAML::Node>();
    add_argument_setter<holoscan::IOSpec*>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>();

    add_argument_setter<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>>();

    add_argument_setter<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>>();
  }

  std::unordered_map<std::type_index, SetterFunc> function_map_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_HPP */

