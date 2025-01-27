Program Listing for File flow_tracking_annotation.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FLOW_TRACKING_ANNOTATION_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FLOW_TRACKING_ANNOTATION_HPP #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_utils.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp" namespace holoscan { gxf_result_t annotate_message(gxf_uid_t uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op, const char* transmitter_name); gxf_result_t deannotate_message(gxf_uid_t* uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op, const char* receiver_name); } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_FLOW_TRACKING_ANNOTATION_HPP */