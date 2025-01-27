Program Listing for File gxf_network_context.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <utility> #include "../network_context.hpp" #include "./gxf_component.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { // note: in GXF there is also a System class that inherits from Component // and is the parent of NetworkContext class GXFNetworkContext : public holoscan::NetworkContext, public GXFComponent { public: HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GXFNetworkContext, holoscan::NetworkContext) GXFNetworkContext() = default; virtual const char* gxf_typename() const = 0; YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override; protected: // Make Fragment a friend class so it can call reset_graph_entities friend class holoscan::Fragment; void set_parameters() override; void reset_graph_entities() override; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP */