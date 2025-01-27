Program Listing for File cuda_allocator.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_ALLOCATOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_ALLOCATOR_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <string> #include <gxf/cuda/cuda_allocator.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp" #include "./allocator.hpp" namespace holoscan { class CudaAllocator : public Allocator { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CudaAllocator, Allocator) CudaAllocator() = default; CudaAllocator(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::CudaAllocator* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CudaAllocator"; } // the following async functions and get_pool_size are specific to CudaAllocator nvidia::byte* allocate_async(uint64_t size, cudaStream_t stream); void free_async(byte* pointer, cudaStream_t stream); size_t pool_size(MemoryStorageType type) const; nvidia::gxf::CudaAllocator* get() const; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_ALLOCATOR_HPP */