Program Listing for File gpu_info.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_GPU_INFO_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_GPU_INFO_HPP
#include <memory>
#include "nvml_wrapper.h"
namespace holoscan {
namespace GPUMetricFlag {
enum : uint64_t {
DEFAULT = 0x00,
GPU_DEVICE_ID = 0x01,
GPU_UTILIZATION = 0x02,
MEMORY_USAGE = 0x04,
POWER_LIMIT = 0x08,
POWER_USAGE = 0x10,
TEMPERATURE = 0x20,
ALL = GPU_DEVICE_ID | GPU_UTILIZATION | MEMORY_USAGE | POWER_LIMIT | POWER_USAGE | TEMPERATURE,
};
} // namespace GPUMetricFlag
struct GPUInfo {
uint64_t metric_flags = 0;
uint32_t index = 0;
char name[NVML_DEVICE_NAME_BUFFER_SIZE] = {};
bool is_integrated = false;
nvml::nvmlPciInfo_st pci = {};
char serial[NVML_DEVICE_SERIAL_BUFFER_SIZE] = {};
char uuid[NVML_DEVICE_UUID_BUFFER_SIZE] = {};
uint32_t gpu_utilization = 0;
uint32_t memory_utilization = 0;
uint64_t memory_total = 0;
uint64_t memory_free = 0;
uint64_t memory_used = 0;
float memory_usage = 0.0F;
uint32_t power_limit = 0;
uint32_t power_usage = 0;
uint32_t temperature = 0;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_GPU_INFO_HPP */