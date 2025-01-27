NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
Program Listing for File aja_source.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/operators/aja_source/aja_source.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_AJA_SOURCE_AJA_SOURCE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_AJA_SOURCE_AJA_SOURCE_HPP

#include <ajantv2/includes/ntv2card.h>
#include <ajantv2/includes/ntv2devicescanner.h>
#include <ajantv2/includes/ntv2enums.h>

#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "./ntv2channel.hpp"

namespace holoscan::ops {

class AJASourceOp : public holoscan::Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(AJASourceOp)

  AJASourceOp();

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;

  void initialize() override;
  void start() override;
  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
               ExecutionContext& context) override;
  void stop() override;

 private:
  AJAStatus DetermineVideoFormat();
  AJAStatus OpenDevice();
  AJAStatus SetupVideo();
  AJAStatus SetupBuffers();
  AJAStatus StartAutoCirculate();
  bool AllocateBuffers(std::vector<void*>& buffers, size_t num_buffers, size_t buffer_size,
                       bool rdma);
  void FreeBuffers(std::vector<void*>& buffers, bool rdma);
  bool GetNTV2VideoFormatTSI(NTV2VideoFormat* format);

  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> video_buffer_output_;
  Parameter<std::string> device_specifier_;
  Parameter<NTV2Channel> channel_;
  Parameter<uint32_t> width_;
  Parameter<uint32_t> height_;
  Parameter<uint32_t> framerate_;
  Parameter<bool> interlaced_;
  Parameter<bool> use_rdma_;
  Parameter<bool> enable_overlay_;
  Parameter<NTV2Channel> overlay_channel_;
  Parameter<bool> overlay_rdma_;
  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> overlay_buffer_input_;
  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> overlay_buffer_output_;

  // internal state
  CNTV2Card device_;
  NTV2DeviceID device_id_ = DEVICE_ID_NOTFOUND;
  NTV2VideoFormat video_format_ = NTV2_FORMAT_UNKNOWN;
  NTV2PixelFormat pixel_format_ = NTV2_FBF_ABGR;
  bool use_tsi_ = false;
  bool is_kona_hdmi_ = false;

  std::vector<void*> buffers_;
  std::vector<void*> overlay_buffers_;
  uint8_t current_buffer_ = 0;
  uint8_t current_hw_frame_ = 0;
  uint8_t current_overlay_hw_frame_ = 0;

  bool is_igpu_ = false;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_AJA_SOURCE_AJA_SOURCE_HPP */

