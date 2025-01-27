Program Listing for File buffer_info.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_BUFFER_INFO_HPP
#define INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_BUFFER_INFO_HPP
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <holoviz/image_format.hpp>
#include "holoscan/operators/holoviz/holoviz.hpp"
#include "gxf/multimedia/video.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
struct BufferInfo {
gxf_result_t init(
const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>& tensor,
HolovizOp::ImageFormat input_image_format = HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT);
gxf_result_t init(
const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer>& video,
HolovizOp::ImageFormat input_image_format = HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT);
uint32_t rank = 0;
uint32_t components = 0;
uint32_t width = 0;
uint32_t height = 0;
nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType element_type = nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kCustom;
HolovizOp::ImageFormat image_format = HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT;
viz::ComponentSwizzle component_swizzle[4] = {viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY,
viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY,
viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY,
viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY};
std::string name;
const nvidia::byte* buffer_ptr = nullptr;
nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType storage_type = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kHost;
uint64_t bytes_size = 0;
nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t stride{};
std::vector<nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane> color_planes;
HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion yuv_model_conversion =
HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion::YUV_601;
HolovizOp::YuvRange yuv_range = HolovizOp::YuvRange::ITU_FULL;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_BUFFER_INFO_HPP */