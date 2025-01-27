Program Listing for File buffer_info.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_BUFFER_INFO_HPP #define INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_BUFFER_INFO_HPP #include <string> #include <vector> #include <holoviz/image_format.hpp> #include "holoscan/operators/holoviz/holoviz.hpp" #include "gxf/multimedia/video.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { struct BufferInfo { gxf_result_t init( const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>& tensor, HolovizOp::ImageFormat input_image_format = HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT); gxf_result_t init( const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer>& video, HolovizOp::ImageFormat input_image_format = HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT); uint32_t rank = 0; uint32_t components = 0; uint32_t width = 0; uint32_t height = 0; nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType element_type = nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kCustom; HolovizOp::ImageFormat image_format = HolovizOp::ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT; viz::ComponentSwizzle component_swizzle[4] = {viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY}; std::string name; const nvidia::byte* buffer_ptr = nullptr; nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType storage_type = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kHost; uint64_t bytes_size = 0; nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t stride{}; std::vector<nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane> color_planes; HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion yuv_model_conversion = HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion::YUV_601; HolovizOp::YuvRange yuv_range = HolovizOp::YuvRange::ITU_FULL; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_BUFFER_INFO_HPP */