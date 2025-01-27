Program Listing for File infer.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef _HOLOSCAN_INFER_CORE_H #define _HOLOSCAN_INFER_CORE_H #include <iostream> #include <memory> #include <vector> #include <holoinfer_buffer.hpp> namespace holoscan { namespace inference { class InferBase { public: virtual ~InferBase() = default; virtual InferStatus do_inference(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& input_data, std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& output_buffer, cudaEvent_t cuda_event_data, cudaEvent_t *cuda_event_inference) { return InferStatus(); } virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const { return {}; } virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const { return {}; } virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const { return {}; } virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const { return {}; } virtual void cleanup() {} }; } // namespace inference } // namespace holoscan #endif