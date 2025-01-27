Program Listing for File work_queue.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_UTILS_WORK_QUEUE_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_UTILS_WORK_QUEUE_HPP

#include <cstdint>
#include <functional>
#include <future>
#include <memory>
#include <optional>
#include <queue>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {

template <typename T>
class ThreadSafeQueue {
 public:
  void push(T& value) {
    std::unique_lock<std::mutex> lock(mutex_);
    queue_.push(std::move(value));
  }

  std::optional<T> pop() {
    std::unique_lock<std::mutex> lock(mutex_);
    if (queue_.empty()) { return {}; }
    T item = std::move(queue_.front());
    queue_.pop();
    return std::optional<T>(std::move(item));
  }

 private:
  std::queue<T> queue_;
  std::mutex mutex_;
};

class WorkQueue {
 public:
  explicit WorkQueue(uint32_t threads);
  WorkQueue() = delete;

  ~WorkQueue();

  template <class F, class... Args>
  auto async(F&& f, Args&&... args)
      -> std::shared_ptr<
          std::packaged_task<std::invoke_result_t<std::decay_t<F>, std::decay_t<Args>...>()>> {
    auto packed_task = std::make_shared<
        std::packaged_task<std::invoke_result_t<std::decay_t<F>, std::decay_t<Args>...>()>>(
        std::bind(std::forward<F>(f), std::forward<Args>(args)...));
    auto function = std::make_unique<std::function<void()>>([packed_task]() { (*packed_task)(); });
    queue_.push(function);

    std::unique_lock<std::mutex> lock(mutex_);
    condition_.notify_one();
    return packed_task;
  }

  void stop();

 private:
  void add_thread(int i);

  std::vector<std::unique_ptr<std::thread>> threads_;
  ThreadSafeQueue<std::unique_ptr<std::function<void()>>> queue_;
  std::atomic<bool> done_ = false;
  std::mutex mutex_;
  std::condition_variable condition_;
};

}  // namespace inference
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_UTILS_WORK_QUEUE_HPP */

content here