Program Listing for File depth_map_render_mode.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
modules/holoviz/src/holoviz/depth_map_render_mode.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_DEPTH_MAP_RENDER_MODER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_DEPTH_MAP_RENDER_MODER_HPP
#include <cstdint>
namespace holoscan::viz {
enum class DepthMapRenderMode {
POINTS,
LINES,
TRIANGLES
};
} // namespace holoscan::viz
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_DEPTH_MAP_RENDER_MODER_HPP */