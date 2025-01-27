Program Listing for File image_format.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_IMAGE_FORMAT_HPP #define MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_IMAGE_FORMAT_HPP #include <cstdint> namespace holoscan::viz { enum class ImageFormat { R8_UINT, R8_SINT, R8_UNORM, R8_SNORM, R8_SRGB, R16_UINT, R16_SINT, R16_UNORM, R16_SNORM, R16_SFLOAT, R32_UINT, R32_SINT, R32_SFLOAT, R8G8B8_UNORM, R8G8B8_SNORM, R8G8B8_SRGB, R8G8B8A8_UNORM, R8G8B8A8_SNORM, R8G8B8A8_SRGB, R16G16B16A16_UNORM, R16G16B16A16_SNORM, R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT, R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT, D16_UNORM, X8_D24_UNORM, D32_SFLOAT, A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32, A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32, B8G8R8A8_UNORM, B8G8R8A8_SRGB, A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32, A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32, Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM, U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM, Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM, Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM, Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM, Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM, Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM, Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM, Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM, Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM, }; enum class ComponentSwizzle { IDENTITY, ZERO, ONE, R, G, B, A }; enum class YuvModelConversion { YUV_601, YUV_709, YUV_2020, }; enum class YuvRange { ITU_FULL, ITU_NARROW, }; enum class ChromaLocation { COSITED_EVEN, MIDPOINT, }; } // namespace holoscan::viz #endif/* MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_IMAGE_FORMAT_HPP */