Template Struct formatter< holoscan::Parameter< typeT > >

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public formatter< typeT >

Struct Documentation

template<typename typeT>
struct formatter<holoscan::Parameter<typeT>> : public formatter<typeT>

Public Functions

template<typename FormatContext>
inline auto format(const holoscan::Parameter<typeT> &v, FormatContext &ctx) const
