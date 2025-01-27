NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
Struct Documentation

template<typename typeT, size_t N>
struct codec<std::array<typeT, N>>

Public Static Functions

static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::array<typeT, N> &value, Endpoint *endpoint)
static inline expected<std::array<typeT, N>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint *endpoint)
