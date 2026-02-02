Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Class DataTypeRxTestOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class DataTypeRxTestOp : public holoscan::Operator

Type information receiver operator.

On each tick, it receives a std::any and prints the type name.

==Named Inputs==

  • in : <data_type>

    • Receives value as std::any type.

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (DataTypeRxTestOp) DataTypeRxTestOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override

Implement the compute method.

This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.

Parameters

  • op_input – The input context of the operator.

  • op_output – The output context of the operator.

  • context – The execution context of the operator.

