Class DataTypeTxTestOp
Defined in File tx_dtype_test.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
-
class DataTypeTxTestOp : public holoscan::Operator
Variable type transmitter operator.
On each tick, it transmits a fixed value of a specified
data_typeon the output port.
==Named Outputs==
out : <data_type>
A fixed value corresponding to the chosen
data_type.
-
==Parameters==
data_type_: A string representing the data type for the generated tensor. Must be one of “int8_t”, “int16_t”, “int32_t”, “int64_t”, “uint8_t”, “uint16_t”, “uint32_t”, “uint64_t”, “float”, “double”, “complex<float>”, or “complex<double>”, “bool” , “std::string” or “std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>”. Also supports “std::vector<T>” and “std::vector<std::vector<T>>” for the types T above. Additionally supports “std::shared_ptr<T>” types for these types.
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (DataTypeTxTestOp) DataTypeTxTestOp()=default
-
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
-
virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
-
-