File types.hpp

include/holoscan/pose_tree/math/types.hpp
Includes
Included By
Namespaces
Functions
Defines
Typedefs
Eigen/Eigen
cmath
limits
File pose2.hpp
File pose3.hpp
File so2.hpp
File so3.hpp
Namespace holoscan
Template Function holoscan::is_almost_one
Template Function holoscan::is_almost_zero
Template Function holoscan::operator+
Template Function holoscan::operator-(const Quaternion<K>&, const Quaternion<K>&)
Template Function holoscan::operator-(const Quaternion<K>&)
Define DEFINE_FIXED_ROWS_MATRIX_TYPES
Define DEFINE_MATRIX_TYPES
Define DEFINE_VECTOR_TYPES
Typedef holoscan::ColVector
Typedef holoscan::ColVectorX
Typedef holoscan::ColVectorXf
Typedef holoscan::Matrix
Typedef holoscan::Matrix2
Typedef holoscan::Matrix2d
Typedef holoscan::Matrix2f
Typedef holoscan::Matrix2i
Typedef holoscan::Matrix2X
Typedef holoscan::Matrix2Xd
Typedef holoscan::Matrix2Xf
Typedef holoscan::Matrix2Xi
Typedef holoscan::Matrix3
Typedef holoscan::Matrix34
Typedef holoscan::Matrix34d
Typedef holoscan::Matrix34f
Typedef holoscan::Matrix34i
Typedef holoscan::Matrix3d
Typedef holoscan::Matrix3f
Typedef holoscan::Matrix3i
Typedef holoscan::Matrix3X
Typedef holoscan::Matrix3Xd
Typedef holoscan::Matrix3Xf
Typedef holoscan::Matrix3Xi
Typedef holoscan::Matrix4
Typedef holoscan::Matrix43
Typedef holoscan::Matrix43d
Typedef holoscan::Matrix43f
Typedef holoscan::Matrix43i
Typedef holoscan::Matrix4d
Typedef holoscan::Matrix4f
Typedef holoscan::Matrix4i
Typedef holoscan::Matrix4X
Typedef holoscan::Matrix4Xd
Typedef holoscan::Matrix4Xf
Typedef holoscan::Matrix4Xi
Typedef holoscan::Matrix5
Typedef holoscan::Matrix5d
Typedef holoscan::Matrix5f
Typedef holoscan::Matrix5i
Typedef holoscan::Matrix5X
Typedef holoscan::Matrix5Xd
Typedef holoscan::Matrix5Xf
Typedef holoscan::Matrix5Xi
Typedef holoscan::Matrix6
Typedef holoscan::Matrix6d
Typedef holoscan::Matrix6f
Typedef holoscan::Matrix6i
Typedef holoscan::Matrix6X
Typedef holoscan::Matrix6Xd
Typedef holoscan::Matrix6Xf
Typedef holoscan::Matrix6Xi
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7d
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7f
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7i
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7X
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xd
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xf
Typedef holoscan::Matrix7Xi
Typedef holoscan::Matrix8
Typedef holoscan::Matrix8d
Typedef holoscan::Matrix8f
Typedef holoscan::Matrix8i
Typedef holoscan::Matrix8X
Typedef holoscan::Matrix8Xd
Typedef holoscan::Matrix8Xf
Typedef holoscan::Matrix8Xi
Typedef holoscan::MatrixX
Typedef holoscan::MatrixXd
Typedef holoscan::MatrixXf
Typedef holoscan::MatrixXi
Typedef holoscan::Quaternion
Typedef holoscan::Quaterniond
Typedef holoscan::Quaternionf
Typedef holoscan::RowVector
Typedef holoscan::RowVectorX
Typedef holoscan::RowVectorXf
Typedef holoscan::Vector
Typedef holoscan::Vector2
Typedef holoscan::Vector2d
Typedef holoscan::Vector2f
Typedef holoscan::Vector2i
Typedef holoscan::Vector2ub
Typedef holoscan::Vector3
Typedef holoscan::Vector3d
Typedef holoscan::Vector3f
Typedef holoscan::Vector3i
Typedef holoscan::Vector3ub
Typedef holoscan::Vector4
Typedef holoscan::Vector4d
Typedef holoscan::Vector4f
Typedef holoscan::Vector4i
Typedef holoscan::Vector4ub
Typedef holoscan::Vector5
Typedef holoscan::Vector5d
Typedef holoscan::Vector5f
Typedef holoscan::Vector5i
Typedef holoscan::Vector5ub
Typedef holoscan::Vector6
Typedef holoscan::Vector6d
Typedef holoscan::Vector6f
Typedef holoscan::Vector6i
Typedef holoscan::Vector6ub
Typedef holoscan::Vector7
Typedef holoscan::Vector7d
Typedef holoscan::Vector7f
Typedef holoscan::Vector7i
Typedef holoscan::Vector7ub
Typedef holoscan::Vector8
Typedef holoscan::Vector8d
Typedef holoscan::Vector8f
Typedef holoscan::Vector8i
Typedef holoscan::Vector8ub
Typedef holoscan::VectorX
Typedef holoscan::VectorXd
Typedef holoscan::VectorXf
Typedef holoscan::VectorXi
Typedef holoscan::VectorXub