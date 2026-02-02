Program Listing for File spdlog_logger.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef COMMON_LOGGER_SPDLOG_LOGGER_HPP #define COMMON_LOGGER_SPDLOG_LOGGER_HPP #include <cstdio> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include <gxf/logger/logger.hpp> namespace nvidia { namespace logger { class SpdlogLogger : public Logger { public: explicit SpdlogLogger(const char* name, const std::shared_ptr<ILogger>& logger = nullptr, const LogFunction& func = nullptr); std::string& pattern_string(); protected: std::string name_; }; } // namespace logger } // namespace nvidia #endif/* COMMON_LOGGER_SPDLOG_LOGGER_HPP */