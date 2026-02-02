Program Listing for File argument_setter-inl.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_INL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_INL_HPP
#include <cmath>
#include <limits>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "./condition.hpp"
#include "./resource.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
// Helper function to convert signed integer with range checking
// ValueT is the target value type (e.g., int32_t), ParamT is the parameter wrapper type
template <typename ValueT, typename SourceT, typename ParamT>
inline bool convert_signed_integer_with_check(SourceT arg_value, ParamT& param,
const std::string& arg_name) {
static_assert(std::is_integral_v<SourceT> && std::is_signed_v<SourceT>,
"SourceT must be a signed integer type");
// Check for out-of-range values during narrowing conversion
if constexpr (std::is_floating_point_v<ValueT>) {
// Integer to floating-point conversion is always safe (no range check needed)
} else if constexpr (std::is_signed_v<ValueT>) {
// For signed targets, only check if target is smaller than source
if constexpr (sizeof(ValueT) < sizeof(SourceT)) {
if (arg_value < static_cast<SourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()) ||
arg_value > static_cast<SourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max())) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Value {} is out of range for parameter type '{}' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'",
static_cast<int64_t>(arg_value),
typeid(ValueT).name(),
static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()),
static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()),
arg_name);
return false;
}
}
} else {
// Target is unsigned - check negative first, then check max if narrowing
if (arg_value < 0) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Value {} is negative and cannot be converted to unsigned type '{}' for '{}'",
static_cast<int64_t>(arg_value),
typeid(ValueT).name(),
arg_name);
return false;
}
if constexpr (sizeof(ValueT) < sizeof(SourceT)) {
using UnsignedSourceT = std::make_unsigned_t<SourceT>;
// Cast the target max to unsigned to avoid sign-compare warnings
if (static_cast<UnsignedSourceT>(arg_value) >
static_cast<UnsignedSourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max())) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Value {} is out of range for parameter type '{}' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'",
static_cast<int64_t>(arg_value),
typeid(ValueT).name(),
static_cast<uint64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()),
static_cast<uint64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()),
arg_name);
return false;
}
}
}
param = static_cast<ValueT>(arg_value);
return true;
}
// Helper function to convert unsigned integer with range checking
// ValueT is the target value type (e.g., uint32_t), ParamT is the parameter wrapper type
template <typename ValueT, typename SourceT, typename ParamT>
inline bool convert_unsigned_integer_with_check(SourceT arg_value, ParamT& param,
const std::string& arg_name) {
static_assert(std::is_integral_v<SourceT> && std::is_unsigned_v<SourceT>,
"SourceT must be an unsigned integer type");
// Check for out-of-range values during narrowing conversion
if constexpr (std::is_floating_point_v<ValueT>) {
// Integer to floating-point conversion is always safe (no range check needed)
} else if constexpr (std::is_signed_v<ValueT>) {
// Converting unsigned to signed - check against signed max
// Cast the signed max to unsigned to avoid sign-compare warning
using UnsignedValueT = std::make_unsigned_t<ValueT>;
if (arg_value >
static_cast<SourceT>(static_cast<UnsignedValueT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()))) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Value {} is out of range for parameter type '{}' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'",
arg_value,
typeid(ValueT).name(),
static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()),
static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()),
arg_name);
return false;
}
} else {
// Both unsigned - only check max (min is always 0 for both)
// Cast to SourceT to ensure same type comparison and avoid sign-compare warnings
if (arg_value > static_cast<SourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max())) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Value {} is out of range for parameter type '{}' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'",
arg_value,
typeid(ValueT).name(),
static_cast<uint64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()),
static_cast<uint64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()),
arg_name);
return false;
}
}
param = static_cast<ValueT>(arg_value);
return true;
}
// Helper function to convert floating-point to integer with range and truncation checking
// ValueT is the target value type (e.g., int32_t), ParamT is the parameter wrapper type
template <typename ValueT, typename SourceT, typename ParamT>
inline bool convert_float_to_integer_with_check(SourceT arg_value, ParamT& param,
const std::string& arg_name) {
static_assert(std::is_floating_point_v<SourceT>, "SourceT must be a floating-point type");
static_assert(std::is_integral_v<ValueT>, "ValueT must be an integral type");
// Check for NaN or infinity
if (!std::isfinite(arg_value)) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Cannot convert non-finite floating-point value {} to integer type '{}' for '{}'",
arg_value,
typeid(ValueT).name(),
arg_name);
return false;
}
// Check for fractional part (warn about truncation)
SourceT int_part;
SourceT frac_part = std::modf(arg_value, &int_part);
if (frac_part != 0.0) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"Truncating fractional part {} when converting {} to integer type '{}' for '{}'",
frac_part,
arg_value,
typeid(ValueT).name(),
arg_name);
}
// Check for negative values when target is unsigned
if constexpr (std::is_unsigned_v<ValueT>) {
if (arg_value < 0.0) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Cannot convert negative floating-point value {} to unsigned integer type '{}' for '{}'",
arg_value,
typeid(ValueT).name(),
arg_name);
return false;
}
}
// Check range for integer overflow
// Use the integer part for comparison to avoid issues with fractional values
if constexpr (std::is_signed_v<ValueT>) {
if (int_part < static_cast<SourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()) ||
int_part > static_cast<SourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max())) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Value {} is out of range for parameter type '{}' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'",
arg_value,
typeid(ValueT).name(),
static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()),
static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()),
arg_name);
return false;
}
} else {
// Unsigned target
if (int_part > static_cast<SourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max())) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Value {} is out of range for parameter type '{}' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'",
arg_value,
typeid(ValueT).name(),
static_cast<uint64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()),
static_cast<uint64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()),
arg_name);
return false;
}
}
param = static_cast<ValueT>(arg_value);
return true;
}
// Helper function to convert float with range and truncation checking
// ValueT is the target value type, ParamT is the parameter wrapper type
template <typename ValueT, typename ParamT>
inline bool convert_float_with_check(float arg_value, ParamT& param, const std::string& arg_name) {
if constexpr (std::is_integral_v<ValueT>) {
// Use the specialized function for float-to-integer conversion
return convert_float_to_integer_with_check<ValueT>(arg_value, param, arg_name);
}
// float to double is always safe, float to float is identity
param = static_cast<ValueT>(arg_value);
return true;
}
// Helper function to convert double with range and truncation checking
// ValueT is the target value type, ParamT is the parameter wrapper type
template <typename ValueT, typename ParamT>
inline bool convert_double_with_check(double arg_value, ParamT& param,
const std::string& arg_name) {
// Check for out-of-range values when narrowing double to float
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<ValueT, float>) {
if (std::isfinite(arg_value) && (arg_value < std::numeric_limits<float>::lowest() ||
arg_value > std::numeric_limits<float>::max())) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Value {} is out of range for parameter type 'float' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'",
arg_value,
std::numeric_limits<float>::lowest(),
std::numeric_limits<float>::max(),
arg_name);
return false;
}
} else if constexpr (std::is_integral_v<ValueT>) {
// Use the specialized function for float-to-integer conversion
return convert_float_to_integer_with_check<ValueT>(arg_value, param, arg_name);
}
param = static_cast<ValueT>(arg_value);
return true;
}
template <typename typeT>
void ArgumentSetter::add_argument_setter() {
function_map_.try_emplace(
std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), [](ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) -> bool {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(
"add_argument_setter<{}>: setting arg '{}' with element_type={}, container_type={}",
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name(),
static_cast<int>(arg.arg_type().element_type()),
static_cast<int>(arg.arg_type().container_type()));
std::any& any_param = param_wrap.value();
// Note that the type of any_param is Parameter<typeT>*, not Parameter<typeT>.
auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);
// If arg has no name and value, that indicates that we want to set the default value for
// the native operator if it is not specified.
if (arg.name().empty() && !arg.has_value()) {
param.set_default_value();
return true;
}
std::any& any_arg = arg.value();
const auto& arg_type = arg.arg_type();
auto element_type = arg_type.element_type();
auto container_type = arg_type.container_type();
try {
switch (container_type) {
case ArgContainerType::kNative: {
switch (element_type) {
// Handle the argument with 'kInt64' type differently because the argument might
// come from Python, and Python only has 'int' type ('int64_t' in C++).
case ArgElementType::kInt64: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
int8_t,
int16_t,
int32_t,
int64_t,
uint8_t,
uint16_t,
uint32_t,
uint64_t,
long,
unsigned long,
long long,
unsigned long long,
float,
double>) {
// Try to cast as int64_t, long, or long long (depending on platform)
int64_t arg_value;
if (any_arg.type() == typeid(int64_t)) {
arg_value = std::any_cast<int64_t>(any_arg);
} else if (any_arg.type() == typeid(long)) {
arg_value = static_cast<int64_t>(std::any_cast<long>(any_arg));
} else if (any_arg.type() == typeid(long long)) {
arg_value = static_cast<int64_t>(std::any_cast<long long>(any_arg));
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to convert argument type '{}' to int64_t for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
if (!convert_signed_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) {
return false;
}
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
// Handle the argument with 'kFloat64' type differently because the argument might
// come from Python, and Python only has 'float' type ('double' in C++).
case ArgElementType::kFloat64: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
int8_t,
int16_t,
int32_t,
int64_t,
uint8_t,
uint16_t,
uint32_t,
uint64_t,
long,
unsigned long,
long long,
unsigned long long,
float,
double>) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<double&>(any_arg);
if (!convert_double_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) {
return false;
}
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kBoolean: {
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, bool>) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<bool&>(any_arg);
param = arg_value;
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kInt8: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
int8_t,
int16_t,
int32_t,
int64_t,
uint8_t,
uint16_t,
uint32_t,
uint64_t,
long,
unsigned long,
long long,
unsigned long long,
float,
double>) {
// int8_t is always equivalent to signed char
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<int8_t&>(any_arg);
if (!convert_signed_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) {
return false;
}
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kInt16: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
int8_t,
int16_t,
int32_t,
int64_t,
uint8_t,
uint16_t,
uint32_t,
uint64_t,
long,
unsigned long,
long long,
unsigned long long,
float,
double>) {
// int16_t is always equivalent to short
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<int16_t&>(any_arg);
if (!convert_signed_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) {
return false;
}
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kInt32: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
int8_t,
int16_t,
int32_t,
int64_t,
uint8_t,
uint16_t,
uint32_t,
uint64_t,
long,
unsigned long,
long long,
unsigned long long,
float,
double>) {
// int32_t is always equivalent to int
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<int32_t&>(any_arg);
if (!convert_signed_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) {
return false;
}
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
int8_t,
int16_t,
int32_t,
int64_t,
uint8_t,
uint16_t,
uint32_t,
uint64_t,
long,
unsigned long,
long long,
unsigned long long,
float,
double>) {
// uint8_t is always equivalent to unsigned char
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<uint8_t&>(any_arg);
if (!convert_unsigned_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) {
return false;
}
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
int8_t,
int16_t,
int32_t,
int64_t,
uint8_t,
uint16_t,
uint32_t,
uint64_t,
long,
unsigned long,
long long,
unsigned long long,
float,
double>) {
// uint16_t is always equivalent to unsigned short
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<uint16_t&>(any_arg);
if (!convert_unsigned_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) {
return false;
}
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
int8_t,
int16_t,
int32_t,
int64_t,
uint8_t,
uint16_t,
uint32_t,
uint64_t,
long,
unsigned long,
long long,
unsigned long long,
float,
double>) {
// uint32_t is always equivalent to unsigned int
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<uint32_t&>(any_arg);
if (!convert_unsigned_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) {
return false;
}
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
int8_t,
int16_t,
int32_t,
int64_t,
uint8_t,
uint16_t,
uint32_t,
uint64_t,
long,
unsigned long,
long long,
unsigned long long,
float,
double>) {
// Try to cast as uint64_t, unsigned long, or unsigned long long (depending on
// platform)
uint64_t arg_value;
if (any_arg.type() == typeid(uint64_t)) {
arg_value = std::any_cast<uint64_t>(any_arg);
} else if (any_arg.type() == typeid(unsigned long)) {
arg_value = static_cast<uint64_t>(std::any_cast<unsigned long>(any_arg));
} else if (any_arg.type() == typeid(unsigned long long)) {
arg_value = static_cast<uint64_t>(std::any_cast<unsigned long long>(any_arg));
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to uint64_t for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
if (!convert_unsigned_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) {
return false;
}
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kFloat32: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
int8_t,
int16_t,
int32_t,
int64_t,
uint8_t,
uint16_t,
uint32_t,
uint64_t,
long,
unsigned long,
long long,
unsigned long long,
float,
double>) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<float&>(any_arg);
if (!convert_float_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) {
return false;
}
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kComplex64: {
if constexpr (holoscan::
is_one_of_v<typeT, std::complex<float>, std::complex<double>>) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::complex<float>&>(any_arg);
param = static_cast<typeT>(arg_value);
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kComplex128: {
if constexpr (holoscan::
is_one_of_v<typeT, std::complex<float>, std::complex<double>>) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::complex<double>&>(any_arg);
// Check for out-of-range values when narrowing complex<double> to
// complex<float>
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::complex<float>>) {
double real_part = arg_value.real();
double imag_part = arg_value.imag();
if ((std::isfinite(real_part) &&
(real_part < std::numeric_limits<float>::lowest() ||
real_part > std::numeric_limits<float>::max())) ||
(std::isfinite(imag_part) &&
(imag_part < std::numeric_limits<float>::lowest() ||
imag_part > std::numeric_limits<float>::max()))) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Value ({}, {}) is out of range for parameter type "
"'std::complex<float>' "
"(valid range for each component: {} to {}) for '{}'",
real_part,
imag_part,
std::numeric_limits<float>::lowest(),
std::numeric_limits<float>::max(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
}
param = static_cast<typeT>(arg_value);
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kString: {
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::string>) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::string&>(any_arg);
param = arg_value;
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: {
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, IOSpec*>) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<IOSpec*&>(any_arg);
param = arg_value;
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kCondition: {
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &&
holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<Condition>&>(any_arg);
auto converted_value = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value);
// Initialize the condition in case the condition created by
// Fragment::make_condition<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
// TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
// operator
if (converted_value) {
converted_value->initialize();
}
param = converted_value;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kResource: {
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &&
holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<Resource>&>(any_arg);
auto converted_value = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value);
// Initialize the resource in case the resource created by
// Fragment::make_resource<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
// TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
// operator
if (converted_value) {
converted_value->initialize();
}
param = converted_value;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode: {
if constexpr (!holoscan::is_yaml_convertable_v<typeT>) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"YAML conversion for key '{}' is not supported for type '{}'",
arg.name(),
typeid(typeT).name());
return false;
} else {
auto node = std::any_cast<YAML::Node>(any_arg);
typeT value = YAMLNodeParser<typeT>::parse(node);
param = value;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kHandle:
break;
case ArgElementType::kCustom: {
// Attempt to directly bind if the Arg already holds the exact parameter type
try {
auto& casted = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg);
param = casted;
} catch (const std::bad_any_cast&) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
}
break;
}
case ArgContainerType::kVector: {
switch (element_type) {
case ArgElementType::kBoolean:
case ArgElementType::kInt8:
case ArgElementType::kInt16:
case ArgElementType::kInt32:
case ArgElementType::kInt64:
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8:
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16:
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32:
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64:
case ArgElementType::kFloat32:
case ArgElementType::kFloat64:
case ArgElementType::kComplex64:
case ArgElementType::kComplex128:
case ArgElementType::kString:
case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<
typeT,
std::vector<bool>,
std::vector<int8_t>,
std::vector<int16_t>,
std::vector<int32_t>,
std::vector<int64_t>,
std::vector<uint8_t>,
std::vector<uint16_t>,
std::vector<uint32_t>,
std::vector<uint64_t>,
std::vector<float>,
std::vector<double>,
std::vector<std::complex<float>>,
std::vector<std::complex<double>>,
std::vector<std::string>,
std::vector<std::vector<bool>>,
std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<float>>,
std::vector<std::vector<double>>,
std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>,
std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>,
std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>,
std::vector<IOSpec*>>) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg);
param = arg_value;
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kHandle:
case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode:
break;
case ArgElementType::kCondition: {
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &&
holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) {
auto& arg_value =
std::any_cast<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>&>(any_arg);
typeT converted_value;
converted_value.reserve(arg_value.size());
for (auto& arg_value_item : arg_value) {
auto&& condition = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value_item);
// Initialize the condition in case the condition created by
// Fragment::make_condition<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
// TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
// operator
if (condition) {
condition->initialize();
}
converted_value.push_back(condition);
}
param = converted_value;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kResource: {
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &&
holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) {
auto& arg_value =
std::any_cast<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>&>(any_arg);
typeT converted_value;
converted_value.reserve(arg_value.size());
for (auto& arg_value_item : arg_value) {
auto&& resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value_item);
// Initialize the resource in case the resource created by
// Fragment::make_resource<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
// TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
// operator
if (resource) {
resource->initialize();
}
converted_value.push_back(resource);
}
param = converted_value;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kCustom: {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
return false;
}
}
break;
}
case ArgContainerType::kArray: {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgContainerType::kArray type for '{}'",
arg.name());
return false;
}
}
return true;
} catch (std::bad_any_cast const& e) {
// Capture type information for detailed error reporting
const char* expected = typeid(typeT).name();
const std::type_info& actual_type = any_arg.type();
const char* actual = actual_type == typeid(void) ? "<empty>" : actual_type.name();
std::string error_message =
fmt::format("Bad any cast while setting argument '{}': expected '{}', got '{}'. {}",
arg.name(),
expected,
actual,
e.what());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(error_message);
return false;
}
});
}
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_INL_HPP */