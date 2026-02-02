Program Listing for File argument_setter-inl.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_INL_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_INL_HPP #include <cmath> #include <limits> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "./condition.hpp" #include "./resource.hpp" namespace holoscan { // Helper function to convert signed integer with range checking // ValueT is the target value type (e.g., int32_t), ParamT is the parameter wrapper type template <typename ValueT, typename SourceT, typename ParamT> inline bool convert_signed_integer_with_check(SourceT arg_value, ParamT& param, const std::string& arg_name) { static_assert(std::is_integral_v<SourceT> && std::is_signed_v<SourceT>, "SourceT must be a signed integer type"); // Check for out-of-range values during narrowing conversion if constexpr (std::is_floating_point_v<ValueT>) { // Integer to floating-point conversion is always safe (no range check needed) } else if constexpr (std::is_signed_v<ValueT>) { // For signed targets, only check if target is smaller than source if constexpr (sizeof(ValueT) < sizeof(SourceT)) { if (arg_value < static_cast<SourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()) || arg_value > static_cast<SourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max())) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Value {} is out of range for parameter type '{}' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'", static_cast<int64_t>(arg_value), typeid(ValueT).name(), static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()), static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()), arg_name); return false; } } } else { // Target is unsigned - check negative first, then check max if narrowing if (arg_value < 0) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Value {} is negative and cannot be converted to unsigned type '{}' for '{}'", static_cast<int64_t>(arg_value), typeid(ValueT).name(), arg_name); return false; } if constexpr (sizeof(ValueT) < sizeof(SourceT)) { using UnsignedSourceT = std::make_unsigned_t<SourceT>; // Cast the target max to unsigned to avoid sign-compare warnings if (static_cast<UnsignedSourceT>(arg_value) > static_cast<UnsignedSourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max())) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Value {} is out of range for parameter type '{}' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'", static_cast<int64_t>(arg_value), typeid(ValueT).name(), static_cast<uint64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()), static_cast<uint64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()), arg_name); return false; } } } param = static_cast<ValueT>(arg_value); return true; } // Helper function to convert unsigned integer with range checking // ValueT is the target value type (e.g., uint32_t), ParamT is the parameter wrapper type template <typename ValueT, typename SourceT, typename ParamT> inline bool convert_unsigned_integer_with_check(SourceT arg_value, ParamT& param, const std::string& arg_name) { static_assert(std::is_integral_v<SourceT> && std::is_unsigned_v<SourceT>, "SourceT must be an unsigned integer type"); // Check for out-of-range values during narrowing conversion if constexpr (std::is_floating_point_v<ValueT>) { // Integer to floating-point conversion is always safe (no range check needed) } else if constexpr (std::is_signed_v<ValueT>) { // Converting unsigned to signed - check against signed max // Cast the signed max to unsigned to avoid sign-compare warning using UnsignedValueT = std::make_unsigned_t<ValueT>; if (arg_value > static_cast<SourceT>(static_cast<UnsignedValueT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()))) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Value {} is out of range for parameter type '{}' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'", arg_value, typeid(ValueT).name(), static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()), static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()), arg_name); return false; } } else { // Both unsigned - only check max (min is always 0 for both) // Cast to SourceT to ensure same type comparison and avoid sign-compare warnings if (arg_value > static_cast<SourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max())) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Value {} is out of range for parameter type '{}' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'", arg_value, typeid(ValueT).name(), static_cast<uint64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()), static_cast<uint64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()), arg_name); return false; } } param = static_cast<ValueT>(arg_value); return true; } // Helper function to convert floating-point to integer with range and truncation checking // ValueT is the target value type (e.g., int32_t), ParamT is the parameter wrapper type template <typename ValueT, typename SourceT, typename ParamT> inline bool convert_float_to_integer_with_check(SourceT arg_value, ParamT& param, const std::string& arg_name) { static_assert(std::is_floating_point_v<SourceT>, "SourceT must be a floating-point type"); static_assert(std::is_integral_v<ValueT>, "ValueT must be an integral type"); // Check for NaN or infinity if (!std::isfinite(arg_value)) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Cannot convert non-finite floating-point value {} to integer type '{}' for '{}'", arg_value, typeid(ValueT).name(), arg_name); return false; } // Check for fractional part (warn about truncation) SourceT int_part; SourceT frac_part = std::modf(arg_value, &int_part); if (frac_part != 0.0) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "Truncating fractional part {} when converting {} to integer type '{}' for '{}'", frac_part, arg_value, typeid(ValueT).name(), arg_name); } // Check for negative values when target is unsigned if constexpr (std::is_unsigned_v<ValueT>) { if (arg_value < 0.0) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Cannot convert negative floating-point value {} to unsigned integer type '{}' for '{}'", arg_value, typeid(ValueT).name(), arg_name); return false; } } // Check range for integer overflow // Use the integer part for comparison to avoid issues with fractional values if constexpr (std::is_signed_v<ValueT>) { if (int_part < static_cast<SourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()) || int_part > static_cast<SourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max())) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Value {} is out of range for parameter type '{}' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'", arg_value, typeid(ValueT).name(), static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()), static_cast<int64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()), arg_name); return false; } } else { // Unsigned target if (int_part > static_cast<SourceT>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max())) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Value {} is out of range for parameter type '{}' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'", arg_value, typeid(ValueT).name(), static_cast<uint64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::min()), static_cast<uint64_t>(std::numeric_limits<ValueT>::max()), arg_name); return false; } } param = static_cast<ValueT>(arg_value); return true; } // Helper function to convert float with range and truncation checking // ValueT is the target value type, ParamT is the parameter wrapper type template <typename ValueT, typename ParamT> inline bool convert_float_with_check(float arg_value, ParamT& param, const std::string& arg_name) { if constexpr (std::is_integral_v<ValueT>) { // Use the specialized function for float-to-integer conversion return convert_float_to_integer_with_check<ValueT>(arg_value, param, arg_name); } // float to double is always safe, float to float is identity param = static_cast<ValueT>(arg_value); return true; } // Helper function to convert double with range and truncation checking // ValueT is the target value type, ParamT is the parameter wrapper type template <typename ValueT, typename ParamT> inline bool convert_double_with_check(double arg_value, ParamT& param, const std::string& arg_name) { // Check for out-of-range values when narrowing double to float if constexpr (std::is_same_v<ValueT, float>) { if (std::isfinite(arg_value) && (arg_value < std::numeric_limits<float>::lowest() || arg_value > std::numeric_limits<float>::max())) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Value {} is out of range for parameter type 'float' (valid range: {} to {}) for '{}'", arg_value, std::numeric_limits<float>::lowest(), std::numeric_limits<float>::max(), arg_name); return false; } } else if constexpr (std::is_integral_v<ValueT>) { // Use the specialized function for float-to-integer conversion return convert_float_to_integer_with_check<ValueT>(arg_value, param, arg_name); } param = static_cast<ValueT>(arg_value); return true; } template <typename typeT> void ArgumentSetter::add_argument_setter() { function_map_.try_emplace( std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), [](ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) -> bool { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE( "add_argument_setter<{}>: setting arg '{}' with element_type={}, container_type={}", typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name(), static_cast<int>(arg.arg_type().element_type()), static_cast<int>(arg.arg_type().container_type())); std::any& any_param = param_wrap.value(); // Note that the type of any_param is Parameter<typeT>*, not Parameter<typeT>. auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param); // If arg has no name and value, that indicates that we want to set the default value for // the native operator if it is not specified. if (arg.name().empty() && !arg.has_value()) { param.set_default_value(); return true; } std::any& any_arg = arg.value(); const auto& arg_type = arg.arg_type(); auto element_type = arg_type.element_type(); auto container_type = arg_type.container_type(); try { switch (container_type) { case ArgContainerType::kNative: { switch (element_type) { // Handle the argument with 'kInt64' type differently because the argument might // come from Python, and Python only has 'int' type ('int64_t' in C++). case ArgElementType::kInt64: { if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT, int8_t, int16_t, int32_t, int64_t, uint8_t, uint16_t, uint32_t, uint64_t, long, unsigned long, long long, unsigned long long, float, double>) { // Try to cast as int64_t, long, or long long (depending on platform) int64_t arg_value; if (any_arg.type() == typeid(int64_t)) { arg_value = std::any_cast<int64_t>(any_arg); } else if (any_arg.type() == typeid(long)) { arg_value = static_cast<int64_t>(std::any_cast<long>(any_arg)); } else if (any_arg.type() == typeid(long long)) { arg_value = static_cast<int64_t>(std::any_cast<long long>(any_arg)); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to convert argument type '{}' to int64_t for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), arg.name()); return false; } if (!convert_signed_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) { return false; } } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } // Handle the argument with 'kFloat64' type differently because the argument might // come from Python, and Python only has 'float' type ('double' in C++). case ArgElementType::kFloat64: { if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT, int8_t, int16_t, int32_t, int64_t, uint8_t, uint16_t, uint32_t, uint64_t, long, unsigned long, long long, unsigned long long, float, double>) { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<double&>(any_arg); if (!convert_double_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) { return false; } } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kBoolean: { if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, bool>) { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<bool&>(any_arg); param = arg_value; } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kInt8: { if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT, int8_t, int16_t, int32_t, int64_t, uint8_t, uint16_t, uint32_t, uint64_t, long, unsigned long, long long, unsigned long long, float, double>) { // int8_t is always equivalent to signed char auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<int8_t&>(any_arg); if (!convert_signed_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) { return false; } } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kInt16: { if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT, int8_t, int16_t, int32_t, int64_t, uint8_t, uint16_t, uint32_t, uint64_t, long, unsigned long, long long, unsigned long long, float, double>) { // int16_t is always equivalent to short auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<int16_t&>(any_arg); if (!convert_signed_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) { return false; } } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kInt32: { if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT, int8_t, int16_t, int32_t, int64_t, uint8_t, uint16_t, uint32_t, uint64_t, long, unsigned long, long long, unsigned long long, float, double>) { // int32_t is always equivalent to int auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<int32_t&>(any_arg); if (!convert_signed_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) { return false; } } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8: { if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT, int8_t, int16_t, int32_t, int64_t, uint8_t, uint16_t, uint32_t, uint64_t, long, unsigned long, long long, unsigned long long, float, double>) { // uint8_t is always equivalent to unsigned char auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<uint8_t&>(any_arg); if (!convert_unsigned_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) { return false; } } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16: { if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT, int8_t, int16_t, int32_t, int64_t, uint8_t, uint16_t, uint32_t, uint64_t, long, unsigned long, long long, unsigned long long, float, double>) { // uint16_t is always equivalent to unsigned short auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<uint16_t&>(any_arg); if (!convert_unsigned_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) { return false; } } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32: { if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT, int8_t, int16_t, int32_t, int64_t, uint8_t, uint16_t, uint32_t, uint64_t, long, unsigned long, long long, unsigned long long, float, double>) { // uint32_t is always equivalent to unsigned int auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<uint32_t&>(any_arg); if (!convert_unsigned_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) { return false; } } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64: { if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT, int8_t, int16_t, int32_t, int64_t, uint8_t, uint16_t, uint32_t, uint64_t, long, unsigned long, long long, unsigned long long, float, double>) { // Try to cast as uint64_t, unsigned long, or unsigned long long (depending on // platform) uint64_t arg_value; if (any_arg.type() == typeid(uint64_t)) { arg_value = std::any_cast<uint64_t>(any_arg); } else if (any_arg.type() == typeid(unsigned long)) { arg_value = static_cast<uint64_t>(std::any_cast<unsigned long>(any_arg)); } else if (any_arg.type() == typeid(unsigned long long)) { arg_value = static_cast<uint64_t>(std::any_cast<unsigned long long>(any_arg)); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to uint64_t for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), arg.name()); return false; } if (!convert_unsigned_integer_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) { return false; } } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kFloat32: { if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT, int8_t, int16_t, int32_t, int64_t, uint8_t, uint16_t, uint32_t, uint64_t, long, unsigned long, long long, unsigned long long, float, double>) { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<float&>(any_arg); if (!convert_float_with_check<typeT>(arg_value, param, arg.name())) { return false; } } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kComplex64: { if constexpr (holoscan:: is_one_of_v<typeT, std::complex<float>, std::complex<double>>) { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::complex<float>&>(any_arg); param = static_cast<typeT>(arg_value); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kComplex128: { if constexpr (holoscan:: is_one_of_v<typeT, std::complex<float>, std::complex<double>>) { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::complex<double>&>(any_arg); // Check for out-of-range values when narrowing complex<double> to // complex<float> if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::complex<float>>) { double real_part = arg_value.real(); double imag_part = arg_value.imag(); if ((std::isfinite(real_part) && (real_part < std::numeric_limits<float>::lowest() || real_part > std::numeric_limits<float>::max())) || (std::isfinite(imag_part) && (imag_part < std::numeric_limits<float>::lowest() || imag_part > std::numeric_limits<float>::max()))) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Value ({}, {}) is out of range for parameter type " "'std::complex<float>' " "(valid range for each component: {} to {}) for '{}'", real_part, imag_part, std::numeric_limits<float>::lowest(), std::numeric_limits<float>::max(), arg.name()); return false; } } param = static_cast<typeT>(arg_value); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kString: { if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::string>) { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::string&>(any_arg); param = arg_value; } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: { if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, IOSpec*>) { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<IOSpec*&>(any_arg); param = arg_value; } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kCondition: { if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type, std::shared_ptr<Condition>> && holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<Condition>&>(any_arg); auto converted_value = std::dynamic_pointer_cast< typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value); // Initialize the condition in case the condition created by // Fragment::make_condition<T>() is added to the operator as an argument. // TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the // operator if (converted_value) { converted_value->initialize(); } param = converted_value; } break; } case ArgElementType::kResource: { if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type, std::shared_ptr<Resource>> && holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<Resource>&>(any_arg); auto converted_value = std::dynamic_pointer_cast< typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value); // Initialize the resource in case the resource created by // Fragment::make_resource<T>() is added to the operator as an argument. // TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the // operator if (converted_value) { converted_value->initialize(); } param = converted_value; } break; } case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode: { if constexpr (!holoscan::is_yaml_convertable_v<typeT>) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "YAML conversion for key '{}' is not supported for type '{}'", arg.name(), typeid(typeT).name()); return false; } else { auto node = std::any_cast<YAML::Node>(any_arg); typeT value = YAMLNodeParser<typeT>::parse(node); param = value; } break; } case ArgElementType::kHandle: break; case ArgElementType::kCustom: { // Attempt to directly bind if the Arg already holds the exact parameter type try { auto& casted = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg); param = casted; } catch (const std::bad_any_cast&) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } } break; } case ArgContainerType::kVector: { switch (element_type) { case ArgElementType::kBoolean: case ArgElementType::kInt8: case ArgElementType::kInt16: case ArgElementType::kInt32: case ArgElementType::kInt64: case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8: case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16: case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32: case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64: case ArgElementType::kFloat32: case ArgElementType::kFloat64: case ArgElementType::kComplex64: case ArgElementType::kComplex128: case ArgElementType::kString: case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: { if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v< typeT, std::vector<bool>, std::vector<int8_t>, std::vector<int16_t>, std::vector<int32_t>, std::vector<int64_t>, std::vector<uint8_t>, std::vector<uint16_t>, std::vector<uint32_t>, std::vector<uint64_t>, std::vector<float>, std::vector<double>, std::vector<std::complex<float>>, std::vector<std::complex<double>>, std::vector<std::string>, std::vector<std::vector<bool>>, std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>, std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>, std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>, std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>, std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>, std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>, std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>, std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>, std::vector<std::vector<float>>, std::vector<std::vector<double>>, std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>, std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>, std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>, std::vector<IOSpec*>>) { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg); param = arg_value; } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } break; } case ArgElementType::kHandle: case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode: break; case ArgElementType::kCondition: { if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type, std::shared_ptr<Condition>> && holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>&>(any_arg); typeT converted_value; converted_value.reserve(arg_value.size()); for (auto& arg_value_item : arg_value) { auto&& condition = std::dynamic_pointer_cast< typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value_item); // Initialize the condition in case the condition created by // Fragment::make_condition<T>() is added to the operator as an argument. // TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the // operator if (condition) { condition->initialize(); } converted_value.push_back(condition); } param = converted_value; } break; } case ArgElementType::kResource: { if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type, std::shared_ptr<Resource>> && holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>&>(any_arg); typeT converted_value; converted_value.reserve(arg_value.size()); for (auto& arg_value_item : arg_value) { auto&& resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast< typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value_item); // Initialize the resource in case the resource created by // Fragment::make_resource<T>() is added to the operator as an argument. // TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the // operator if (resource) { resource->initialize(); } converted_value.push_back(resource); } param = converted_value; } break; } case ArgElementType::kCustom: { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'", any_arg.type().name(), typeid(typeT).name(), arg.name()); return false; } } break; } case ArgContainerType::kArray: { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgContainerType::kArray type for '{}'", arg.name()); return false; } } return true; } catch (std::bad_any_cast const& e) { // Capture type information for detailed error reporting const char* expected = typeid(typeT).name(); const std::type_info& actual_type = any_arg.type(); const char* actual = actual_type == typeid(void) ? "<empty>" : actual_type.name(); std::string error_message = fmt::format("Bad any cast while setting argument '{}': expected '{}', got '{}'. {}", arg.name(), expected, actual, e.what()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(error_message); return false; } }); } } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_INL_HPP */