Program Listing for File argument_setter.hpp

All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_HPP #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <any> #include <complex> #include <functional> #include <iostream> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <type_traits> #include <typeindex> #include <typeinfo> #include <unordered_map> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include <common/logger.hpp> #include "../utils/yaml_parser.hpp" #include "./arg.hpp" #include "./common.hpp" #include "./parameter.hpp" #include "./type_traits.hpp" namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations class Condition; class Resource; class ArgumentSetter { public: using SetterFunc = std::function<bool(ParameterWrapper&, Arg&)>; inline static SetterFunc none_argument_setter = [](ParameterWrapper& /*param_wrap*/, Arg& arg) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle parameter: {}", arg.name()); return false; }; static ArgumentSetter& get_instance(); static void set_param(ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) { auto& instance = get_instance(); const std::type_index index = std::type_index(param_wrap.type()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE( "set_param: arg_name='{}', param_type='{}' (type_index={}), arg_type='{}', " "arg_value_type='{}'", arg.name(), param_wrap.type().name(), index.name(), arg.arg_type().to_string(), arg.value().type().name()); const SetterFunc& func = instance.get_argument_setter(index); bool success = func(param_wrap, arg); if (!success) { throw std::runtime_error( fmt::format("Failed to set parameter '{}' of type '{}' " "(arg_type: {})", arg.name(), param_wrap.type().name(), arg.arg_type().to_string())); } } template <typename typeT> static void ensure_type() { auto& instance = get_instance(); instance.add_argument_setter<typeT>(); } SetterFunc& get_argument_setter(std::type_index index) { if (function_map_.find(index) == function_map_.end()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No argument setter for type '{}' exists", index.name()); return ArgumentSetter::none_argument_setter; } auto& handler = function_map_[index]; return handler; } template <typename typeT> void add_argument_setter(SetterFunc func) { function_map_.try_emplace(std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), func); } void add_argument_setter(std::type_index index, SetterFunc func) { function_map_.try_emplace(index, func); } template <typename typeT> void add_argument_setter(); private: ArgumentSetter() { add_argument_setter<bool>(); add_argument_setter<int8_t>(); add_argument_setter<int16_t>(); add_argument_setter<int32_t>(); add_argument_setter<int64_t>(); add_argument_setter<uint8_t>(); add_argument_setter<uint16_t>(); add_argument_setter<uint32_t>(); add_argument_setter<uint64_t>(); // Add long/long long types that may differ from int64_t/uint64_t across platforms // On Linux: int64_t==long, uint64_t==unsigned long, size_t==unsigned long // On Windows: int64_t==long long, uint64_t==unsigned long long, size_t==unsigned long long add_argument_setter<long>(); add_argument_setter<unsigned long>(); add_argument_setter<long long>(); add_argument_setter<unsigned long long>(); add_argument_setter<float>(); add_argument_setter<double>(); add_argument_setter<std::complex<float>>(); add_argument_setter<std::complex<double>>(); add_argument_setter<std::string>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<bool>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<int8_t>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<int16_t>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<int32_t>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<int64_t>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint8_t>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint16_t>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint32_t>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint64_t>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<float>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<double>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::string>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<float>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<double>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>(); add_argument_setter<YAML::Node>(); add_argument_setter<holoscan::IOSpec*>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>(); add_argument_setter<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>>(); add_argument_setter<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>(); add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>>(); } std::unordered_map<std::type_index, SetterFunc> function_map_; }; } // namespace holoscan // ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ // Template definitions // // Since the template definitions depends on template methods in other headers, we declare the // template methods above, and define them below with the proper header files, so that we don't // have circular dependencies. // ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ #include "./argument_setter-inl.hpp" #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_HPP */