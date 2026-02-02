Program Listing for File argument_setter.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_HPP
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>
#include <any>
#include <complex>
#include <functional>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <typeindex>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include <common/logger.hpp>
#include "../utils/yaml_parser.hpp"
#include "./arg.hpp"
#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./parameter.hpp"
#include "./type_traits.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
class Condition;
class Resource;
class ArgumentSetter {
public:
using SetterFunc = std::function<bool(ParameterWrapper&, Arg&)>;
inline static SetterFunc none_argument_setter = [](ParameterWrapper& /*param_wrap*/, Arg& arg) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle parameter: {}", arg.name());
return false;
};
static ArgumentSetter& get_instance();
static void set_param(ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) {
auto& instance = get_instance();
const std::type_index index = std::type_index(param_wrap.type());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(
"set_param: arg_name='{}', param_type='{}' (type_index={}), arg_type='{}', "
"arg_value_type='{}'",
arg.name(),
param_wrap.type().name(),
index.name(),
arg.arg_type().to_string(),
arg.value().type().name());
const SetterFunc& func = instance.get_argument_setter(index);
bool success = func(param_wrap, arg);
if (!success) {
throw std::runtime_error(
fmt::format("Failed to set parameter '{}' of type '{}' "
"(arg_type: {})",
arg.name(),
param_wrap.type().name(),
arg.arg_type().to_string()));
}
}
template <typename typeT>
static void ensure_type() {
auto& instance = get_instance();
instance.add_argument_setter<typeT>();
}
SetterFunc& get_argument_setter(std::type_index index) {
if (function_map_.find(index) == function_map_.end()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No argument setter for type '{}' exists", index.name());
return ArgumentSetter::none_argument_setter;
}
auto& handler = function_map_[index];
return handler;
}
template <typename typeT>
void add_argument_setter(SetterFunc func) {
function_map_.try_emplace(std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), func);
}
void add_argument_setter(std::type_index index, SetterFunc func) {
function_map_.try_emplace(index, func);
}
template <typename typeT>
void add_argument_setter();
private:
ArgumentSetter() {
add_argument_setter<bool>();
add_argument_setter<int8_t>();
add_argument_setter<int16_t>();
add_argument_setter<int32_t>();
add_argument_setter<int64_t>();
add_argument_setter<uint8_t>();
add_argument_setter<uint16_t>();
add_argument_setter<uint32_t>();
add_argument_setter<uint64_t>();
// Add long/long long types that may differ from int64_t/uint64_t across platforms
// On Linux: int64_t==long, uint64_t==unsigned long, size_t==unsigned long
// On Windows: int64_t==long long, uint64_t==unsigned long long, size_t==unsigned long long
add_argument_setter<long>();
add_argument_setter<unsigned long>();
add_argument_setter<long long>();
add_argument_setter<unsigned long long>();
add_argument_setter<float>();
add_argument_setter<double>();
add_argument_setter<std::complex<float>>();
add_argument_setter<std::complex<double>>();
add_argument_setter<std::string>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<bool>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<int8_t>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<int16_t>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<int32_t>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<int64_t>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint8_t>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint16_t>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint32_t>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint64_t>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<float>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<double>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::string>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<float>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<double>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>();
add_argument_setter<YAML::Node>();
add_argument_setter<holoscan::IOSpec*>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>();
add_argument_setter<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>>();
add_argument_setter<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>();
add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>>();
}
std::unordered_map<std::type_index, SetterFunc> function_map_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
// ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Template definitions
//
// Since the template definitions depends on template methods in other headers, we declare the
// template methods above, and define them below with the proper header files, so that we don't
// have circular dependencies.
// ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#include "./argument_setter-inl.hpp"
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_HPP */