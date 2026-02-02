Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Program Listing for File argument_setter.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/argument_setter.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_HPP

#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>

#include <any>
#include <complex>
#include <functional>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <typeindex>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include <common/logger.hpp>

#include "../utils/yaml_parser.hpp"
#include "./arg.hpp"
#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./parameter.hpp"
#include "./type_traits.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

// Forward declarations
class Condition;
class Resource;

class ArgumentSetter {
 public:
  using SetterFunc = std::function<bool(ParameterWrapper&, Arg&)>;

  inline static SetterFunc none_argument_setter = [](ParameterWrapper& /*param_wrap*/, Arg& arg) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle parameter: {}", arg.name());
    return false;
  };

  static ArgumentSetter& get_instance();

  static void set_param(ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) {
    auto& instance = get_instance();
    const std::type_index index = std::type_index(param_wrap.type());
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(
        "set_param: arg_name='{}', param_type='{}' (type_index={}), arg_type='{}', "
        "arg_value_type='{}'",
        arg.name(),
        param_wrap.type().name(),
        index.name(),
        arg.arg_type().to_string(),
        arg.value().type().name());
    const SetterFunc& func = instance.get_argument_setter(index);
    bool success = func(param_wrap, arg);
    if (!success) {
      throw std::runtime_error(
          fmt::format("Failed to set parameter '{}' of type '{}' "
                      "(arg_type: {})",
                      arg.name(),
                      param_wrap.type().name(),
                      arg.arg_type().to_string()));
    }
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  static void ensure_type() {
    auto& instance = get_instance();
    instance.add_argument_setter<typeT>();
  }

  SetterFunc& get_argument_setter(std::type_index index) {
    if (function_map_.find(index) == function_map_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No argument setter for type '{}' exists", index.name());
      return ArgumentSetter::none_argument_setter;
    }

    auto& handler = function_map_[index];
    return handler;
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  void add_argument_setter(SetterFunc func) {
    function_map_.try_emplace(std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), func);
  }

  void add_argument_setter(std::type_index index, SetterFunc func) {
    function_map_.try_emplace(index, func);
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  void add_argument_setter();

 private:
  ArgumentSetter() {
    add_argument_setter<bool>();
    add_argument_setter<int8_t>();
    add_argument_setter<int16_t>();
    add_argument_setter<int32_t>();
    add_argument_setter<int64_t>();
    add_argument_setter<uint8_t>();
    add_argument_setter<uint16_t>();
    add_argument_setter<uint32_t>();
    add_argument_setter<uint64_t>();
    // Add long/long long types that may differ from int64_t/uint64_t across platforms
    // On Linux: int64_t==long, uint64_t==unsigned long, size_t==unsigned long
    // On Windows: int64_t==long long, uint64_t==unsigned long long, size_t==unsigned long long
    add_argument_setter<long>();
    add_argument_setter<unsigned long>();
    add_argument_setter<long long>();
    add_argument_setter<unsigned long long>();
    add_argument_setter<float>();
    add_argument_setter<double>();
    add_argument_setter<std::complex<float>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::complex<double>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::string>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<bool>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<int8_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<int16_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<int32_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<int64_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint8_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint16_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint32_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<uint64_t>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<float>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<double>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::string>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<float>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<double>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>();

    add_argument_setter<YAML::Node>();
    add_argument_setter<holoscan::IOSpec*>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>();

    add_argument_setter<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>>();

    add_argument_setter<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>();
    add_argument_setter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>>();
  }

  std::unordered_map<std::type_index, SetterFunc> function_map_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

// ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Template definitions
//
// Since the template definitions depends on template methods in other headers, we declare the
// template methods above, and define them below with the proper header files, so that we don't
// have circular dependencies.
// ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#include "./argument_setter-inl.hpp"

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_HPP */

