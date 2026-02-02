Program Listing for File executor.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTOR_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <functional> #include <future> #include <memory> #include <set> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include "./common.hpp" #include "./extension_manager.hpp" #include "./graph.hpp" #include "./operator.hpp" namespace holoscan { class Executor { public: Executor() = delete; explicit Executor(Fragment* fragment) : fragment_(fragment) {} virtual ~Executor() = default; // Delete the copy constructor and assignment operator to prevent copying. Executor(const Executor&) = delete; Executor& operator=(const Executor&) = delete; virtual void run(OperatorGraph& graph) { (void)graph; } virtual std::future<void> run_async(OperatorGraph& graph) { (void)graph; return {}; } virtual void interrupt() {} void fragment(Fragment* fragment) { fragment_ = fragment; } Fragment* fragment() { return fragment_; } virtual void context(void* context) { context_ = context; } void* context() { return context_; } bool owns_context() { return owns_context_; } // add uint64_t context getters/setters for Python API void context_uint64(uint64_t context) { context_ = reinterpret_cast<void*>(context); } uint64_t context_uint64() { return reinterpret_cast<uint64_t>(context_); } virtual std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager() { return extension_manager_; } void exception(const std::exception_ptr& e) { exception_ = e; } const std::exception_ptr& exception() { return exception_; } protected: friend class Fragment; // make Fragment a friend class to access protected members of // Executor (add_receivers()). friend class Operator; // make Operator a friend class to access protected members of // Executor (initialize_operator()). friend class Scheduler; // make Scheduler a friend class to access protected members of // Executor (initialize_scheduler()). friend class NetworkContext; // make NetworkContext a friend class to access protected members // of Executor (initialize_network_context()). friend class AppWorker; // make AppWorker a friend class to access protected members of // Executor (initialize_fragment_services()). virtual bool initialize_fragment() { return false; } virtual bool initialize_operator(Operator* op) { (void)op; return false; } virtual bool initialize_scheduler(Scheduler* sch) { (void)sch; return false; } virtual bool initialize_network_context(NetworkContext* network_context) { (void)network_context; return false; } virtual bool initialize_fragment_services() { return true; } virtual bool add_receivers(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op, const std::string& receivers_name, std::vector<std::string>& new_input_labels, std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>& iospec_vector) { (void)op; (void)receivers_name; (void)new_input_labels; (void)iospec_vector; return false; } virtual bool add_control_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op, const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op) { (void)upstream_op; (void)downstream_op; return false; } Fragment* fragment_ = nullptr; void* context_ = nullptr; bool owns_context_ = false; std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager_; std::exception_ptr exception_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTOR_HPP */