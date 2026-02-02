Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.10.0  Program Listing for File extension_manager.hpp

Program Listing for File extension_manager.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/extension_manager.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP

#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>

#include <set>
#include <string>

#include "holoscan/core/common.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class ExtensionManager {
 public:
  explicit ExtensionManager(void* context) : context_(context) {}

  virtual ~ExtensionManager() = default;

  virtual void reset_context(void* context) { context_ = context; }

  virtual void refresh() {}

  virtual bool load_extension(const std::string& file_name, bool no_error_message = false,
                              const std::string& search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH") {
    (void)file_name;
    (void)no_error_message;
    (void)search_path_envs;
    return false;
  }

  virtual bool load_extensions_from_yaml(const YAML::Node& node, bool no_error_message = false,
                                         const std::string& search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH",
                                         const std::string& key = "extensions") {
    (void)node;
    (void)no_error_message;
    (void)search_path_envs;
    (void)key;
    return false;
  }

 protected:
  void* context_ = nullptr;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 2, 2026
content here