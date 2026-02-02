Program Listing for File fragment_service_provider.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_PROVIDER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_PROVIDER_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string_view>
#include <typeinfo> // Required for std::type_info
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declaration
class FragmentService;
class FragmentServiceProvider {
public:
virtual ~FragmentServiceProvider() = default;
virtual std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> get_service_erased(const std::type_info& service_type,
std::string_view id) const = 0;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif// HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_PROVIDER_HPP