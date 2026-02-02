Program Listing for File gxf_cuda.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_CUDA_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_CUDA_HPP #include <gxf/core/gxf.h> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include "../cuda_object_handler.hpp" #include "../operator_spec.hpp" #include "../parameter.hpp" #include "../resources/gxf/cuda_stream_pool.hpp" #include "../resources/gxf/cuda_green_context.hpp" #include "../resources/gxf/cuda_green_context_pool.hpp" #include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream.hpp" #include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_id.hpp" #include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { using CudaStreamId = nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamId; using CudaStream = nvidia::gxf::CudaStream; using CudaStreamHandle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::CudaStream>; class CudaObjectHandler : public holoscan::CudaObjectHandler { public: ~CudaObjectHandler() override; void init_from_operator(Operator* op) override; bool is_gpu_available() const override { return gpu_present_; } gxf_result_t add_stream(const CudaStreamHandle& stream_handle, const std::string& output_port_name); int add_stream(const cudaStream_t stream, const std::string& output_port_name) override; expected<CudaStreamHandle, RuntimeError> get_cuda_stream_handle( gxf_context_t context, const std::string& input_port_name, bool allocate = true, bool sync_to_default = false); expected<std::vector<std::optional<CudaStreamHandle>>, RuntimeError> get_cuda_stream_handles( gxf_context_t context, const std::string& input_port_name); cudaStream_t get_cuda_stream(void* context, const std::string& input_port_name, bool allocate = false, bool sync_to_default = true) override; std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>> get_cuda_streams( void* context, const std::string& input_port_name) override; gxf_result_t synchronize_streams(std::vector<std::optional<CudaStreamHandle>> stream_handles, CudaStreamHandle target_stream_handle, bool sync_to_default_stream = true); int synchronize_streams(std::vector<cudaStream_t> cuda_streams, cudaStream_t target_stream, bool sync_to_default_stream = true) override; cudaStream_t stream_from_stream_handle(CudaStreamHandle stream_handle); expected<CudaStreamHandle, RuntimeError> stream_handle_from_stream(cudaStream_t stream); expected<gxf_uid_t, ErrorCode> get_output_stream_cid(const std::string& output_port_name); gxf_result_t streams_from_message(gxf_context_t context, const nvidia::gxf::Entity& message, const std::string& input_name); expected<CudaStreamHandle, RuntimeError> allocate_internal_stream(gxf_context_t context, const std::string& stream_name); int release_internal_streams(void* context) override; void clear_received_streams() override; private: expected<CudaStreamHandle, RuntimeError> allocate_cuda_stream(gxf_context_t context); gxf_result_t from_messages(gxf_context_t context, size_t message_count, const nvidia::gxf::Entity* messages); Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContext>> cuda_green_context_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool>> cuda_green_context_pool_; expected<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool>, RuntimeError> cuda_stream_pool_handle( gxf_context_t context); bool default_stream_warning_ = false; cudaEvent_t cuda_event_ = 0; bool event_created_ = false; std::unordered_map<std::string, std::vector<std::optional<CudaStreamId>>> received_cuda_stream_ids_{}; std::unordered_map<std::string, std::vector<std::optional<CudaStreamHandle>>> received_cuda_stream_handles_{}; std::unordered_map<std::string, CudaStreamHandle> allocated_cuda_stream_handles_{}; std::unordered_map<std::string, gxf_uid_t> emitted_cuda_stream_cids_{}; // If we want to allow emitting via a cudaStream_t, we need a way to get the handle it // corresponds to. std::unordered_map<cudaStream_t, CudaStreamHandle> stream_to_stream_handle_{}; bool gpu_present_ = false; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_CUDA_HPP */