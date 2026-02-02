Program Listing for File gxf_extension_registrar.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_extension_registrar.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXTENSION_REGISTRAR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXTENSION_REGISTRAR_HPP
#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <random>
#include <set>
#include <memory>
#include <gxf/core/expected.hpp>
#include <gxf/std/default_extension.hpp>
#include "../common.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
class GXFExtensionRegistrar {
public:
enum class TypeKind {
kExtension,
kComponent,
};
GXFExtensionRegistrar() = delete;
explicit GXFExtensionRegistrar(gxf_context_t context, const char* extension_name,
const char* extension_description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0}) {
reset(context, extension_name, extension_description, tid);
}
static gxf_tid_t create_random_tid() {
std::random_device device;
std::mt19937_64 rng(device());
std::uniform_int_distribution<uint64_t> dist;
gxf_tid_t tid = {dist(rng), dist(rng)};
return tid;
}
bool is_allocated(gxf_tid_t tid, TypeKind kind) const {
switch (kind) {
case TypeKind::kExtension: {
gxf_extension_info_t extension_info;
auto result = GxfExtensionInfo(context_, tid, &extension_info);
if (!result) {
return false;
}
break;
}
case TypeKind::kComponent: {
gxf_component_info_t component_info;
auto result = GxfComponentInfo(context_, tid, &component_info);
if (!result) {
return false;
}
break;
}
}
return allocated_tids_.find(tid) != allocated_tids_.end();
}
gxf_tid_t allocate_tid(TypeKind kind) {
gxf_tid_t tid = create_random_tid();
while (is_allocated(tid, kind)) {
tid = create_random_tid();
}
return tid;
}
template <typename T, typename Base>
bool add_component(const char* description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0}) {
if (tid == GxfTidNull() || is_allocated(tid, TypeKind::kComponent)) {
tid = allocate_tid(TypeKind::kComponent);
}
allocated_tids_.insert(tid);
const nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result = factory_->add<T, Base>(tid, description);
if (!result) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to add component to the GXF extension: {}",
GxfResultStr(result.error()));
return false;
}
return true;
}
template <typename T>
bool add_type(const char* description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0}) {
if (tid == GxfTidNull() || is_allocated(tid, TypeKind::kComponent)) {
tid = allocate_tid(TypeKind::kComponent);
}
allocated_tids_.insert(tid);
const nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result = factory_->add<T>(tid, description);
if (!result) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to add type to the GXF extension: {}",
GxfResultStr(result.error()));
return false;
}
return true;
}
bool register_extension(nvidia::gxf::Extension** out_extension_ptr = nullptr) {
if (!factory_) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("GXF Extension factory is not initialized");
return false;
}
auto check_result = factory_->checkInfo();
if (!check_result) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to check the GXF extension information: {}",
GxfResultStr(check_result.error()));
return false;
}
nvidia::gxf::Extension* extension = factory_.release();
// Set the extension pointer if provided.
if (out_extension_ptr != nullptr) {
if (extension != nullptr) {
*out_extension_ptr = extension;
} else {
*out_extension_ptr = nullptr;
}
}
gxf_result_t result = GxfLoadExtensionFromPointer(context_, extension);
if (result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to register the GXF extension: {}", GxfResultStr(result));
return false;
}
return true;
}
void reset(gxf_context_t context, const char* extension_name,
const char* extension_description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0}) {
context_ = context;
factory_ = std::make_unique<nvidia::gxf::DefaultExtension>();
allocated_tids_.clear();
if (tid == GxfTidNull() || is_allocated(tid, TypeKind::kExtension)) {
tid = allocate_tid(TypeKind::kExtension);
}
allocated_tids_.insert(tid);
extension_tid_ = tid;
if (!factory_) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Error creating GXF extension factory");
return;
}
// Set the extension information.
const nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result = factory_->setInfo(
extension_tid_, extension_name, extension_description, "NVIDIA", "1.0.0", "Apache 2.0");
if (!result) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to set the GXF extension information: {}",
GxfResultStr(result.error()));
return;
}
}
private:
gxf_context_t context_ = nullptr;
std::unique_ptr<nvidia::gxf::DefaultExtension> factory_;
std::set<gxf_tid_t> allocated_tids_;
gxf_tid_t extension_tid_ = {0, 0};
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXTENSION_REGISTRAR_HPP */