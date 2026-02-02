Program Listing for File rmm_allocator.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/rmm_allocator.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_RMM_ALLOCATOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_RMM_ALLOCATOR_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include <string>
#include "gxf/rmm/rmm_allocator.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/allocator.hpp"
#include "./cuda_allocator.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class RMMAllocator : public CudaAllocator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(RMMAllocator, CudaAllocator)
RMMAllocator() = default;
RMMAllocator(const std::string& device_memory_initial_size,
const std::string& device_memory_max_size,
const std::string& host_memory_initial_size, const std::string& host_memory_max_size,
int32_t dev_id = 0)
: device_memory_initial_size_(device_memory_initial_size),
device_memory_max_size_(device_memory_max_size),
host_memory_initial_size_(host_memory_initial_size),
host_memory_max_size_(host_memory_max_size),
dev_id_(dev_id) {}
RMMAllocator(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::RMMAllocator* component);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::RMMAllocator"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
nvidia::gxf::RMMAllocator* get() const;
// pool_size method implemented on the parent CudaAllocator class
private:
Parameter<std::string> device_memory_initial_size_;
Parameter<std::string> device_memory_max_size_;
Parameter<std::string> host_memory_initial_size_;
Parameter<std::string> host_memory_max_size_;
Parameter<int32_t> dev_id_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_RMM_ALLOCATOR_HPP */