Program Listing for File ucx_entity_serializer.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/ucx_entity_serializer.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ENTITY_SERIALIZER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ENTITY_SERIALIZER_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <vector>
#include <gxf/ucx/ucx_entity_serializer.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class UcxEntitySerializer : public gxf::GXFResource {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(UcxEntitySerializer, GXFResource)
UcxEntitySerializer() = default;
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::UcxEntitySerializer"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
nvidia::gxf::UcxEntitySerializer* get() const;
private:
Parameter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>>> component_serializers_;
Parameter<bool> verbose_warning_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ENTITY_SERIALIZER_HPP */