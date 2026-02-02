Program Listing for File multithread_scheduler.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GXF_MULTITHREAD_SCHEDULER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GXF_MULTITHREAD_SCHEDULER_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <gxf/std/multi_thread_scheduler.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_scheduler.hpp" #include "../../resources/gxf/clock.hpp" namespace holoscan { class MultiThreadScheduler : public gxf::GXFScheduler { public: HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MultiThreadScheduler, gxf::GXFScheduler) MultiThreadScheduler() = default; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::MultiThreadScheduler"; } std::shared_ptr<Clock> clock() override; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; // Parameter getters used for printing scheduler description (e.g. for Python __repr__) int64_t worker_thread_number() { return worker_thread_number_; } bool stop_on_deadlock() { return stop_on_deadlock_; } int64_t check_recession_period_ms() { return check_recession_period_ms_; } int64_t stop_on_deadlock_timeout() { return stop_on_deadlock_timeout_; } // could return std::optional<int64_t>, but just using int64_t simplifies the Python bindings int64_t max_duration_ms() { return max_duration_ms_.has_value() ? max_duration_ms_.get() : -1; } nvidia::gxf::MultiThreadScheduler* get() const; private: Parameter<std::shared_ptr<gxf::Clock>> clock_; Parameter<int64_t> worker_thread_number_; Parameter<bool> stop_on_deadlock_; Parameter<double> check_recession_period_ms_; Parameter<int64_t> max_duration_ms_; Parameter<int64_t> stop_on_deadlock_timeout_; // in ms Parameter<bool> strict_job_thread_pinning_; void* clock_gxf_cptr() const override; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GXF_MULTITHREAD_SCHEDULER_HPP */