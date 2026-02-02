Program Listing for File codecs.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/operators/holoviz/codecs.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#include <array>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "./holoviz.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/codecs.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/endpoint.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
// Define codec for ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View
template <>
struct codec<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View> {
static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View& view,
Endpoint* endpoint) {
size_t total_size = 0;
auto maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(view.offset_x_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(view.offset_y_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(view.width_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(view.height_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
bool has_matrix = view.matrix_.has_value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<bool>(has_matrix, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
if (has_matrix) {
ContiguousDataHeader header;
header.size = 16;
header.bytes_per_element = sizeof(float);
maybe_size = endpoint->write_trivial_type<ContiguousDataHeader>(&header);
if (!maybe_size) {
return forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size =
endpoint->write(view.matrix_.value().data(), header.size * header.bytes_per_element);
if (!maybe_size) {
return forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
}
return total_size;
}
static expected<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View out;
auto offset_x = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
if (!offset_x) {
forward_error(offset_x);
}
out.offset_x_ = offset_x.value();
auto offset_y = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
if (!offset_y) {
forward_error(offset_y);
}
out.offset_y_ = offset_y.value();
auto width = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
if (!width) {
forward_error(width);
}
out.width_ = width.value();
auto height = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
if (!height) {
forward_error(height);
}
out.height_ = height.value();
auto maybe_has_matrix = deserialize_trivial_type<bool>(endpoint);
if (!maybe_has_matrix) {
forward_error(maybe_has_matrix);
}
bool has_matrix = maybe_has_matrix.value();
if (has_matrix) {
out.matrix_ = std::array<float, 16>{};
ContiguousDataHeader header;
auto header_size = endpoint->read_trivial_type<ContiguousDataHeader>(&header);
if (!header_size) {
return forward_error(header_size);
}
auto result =
endpoint->read(out.matrix_.value().data(), header.size * header.bytes_per_element);
if (!result) {
return forward_error(result);
}
}
return out;
}
};
// Define codec for std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>
template <>
struct codec<std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>> {
static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(
const std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>& views, Endpoint* endpoint) {
size_t total_size = 0;
// header is just the total number of views
size_t num_views = views.size();
auto size = endpoint->write_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_views);
if (!size) {
return forward_error(size);
}
total_size += size.value();
// now transmit each individual view
for (const auto& view : views) {
size = codec<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>::serialize(view, endpoint);
if (!size) {
return forward_error(size);
}
total_size += size.value();
}
return total_size;
}
static expected<std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>, RuntimeError> deserialize(
Endpoint* endpoint) {
size_t num_views;
auto size = endpoint->read_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_views);
if (!size) {
return forward_error(size);
}
std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View> data;
data.reserve(num_views);
for (size_t i = 0; i < num_views; i++) {
auto view = codec<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>::deserialize(endpoint);
if (!view) {
return forward_error(view);
}
data.push_back(view.value());
}
return data;
}
};
// Define codec for serialization of ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec
template <>
struct codec<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> {
static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec& spec,
Endpoint* endpoint) {
size_t total_size = 0;
auto maybe_size = codec<std::string>::serialize(spec.tensor_name_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::InputType>(spec.type_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(spec.opacity_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<int32_t>(spec.priority_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat>(spec.image_format_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion>(
spec.yuv_model_conversion_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::YuvRange>(spec.yuv_range_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size =
serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation>(spec.x_chroma_location_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size =
serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation>(spec.y_chroma_location_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = codec<std::vector<float>>::serialize(spec.color_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(spec.line_width_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(spec.point_size_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = codec<std::vector<std::string>>::serialize(spec.text_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::DepthMapRenderMode>(
spec.depth_map_render_mode_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size =
codec<std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>>::serialize(spec.views_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
return total_size;
}
static expected<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec out;
auto tensor_name = codec<std::string>::deserialize(endpoint);
if (!tensor_name) {
forward_error(tensor_name);
}
out.tensor_name_ = tensor_name.value();
auto type = deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::InputType>(endpoint);
if (!type) {
forward_error(type);
}
out.type_ = type.value();
auto opacity = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
if (!opacity) {
forward_error(opacity);
}
out.opacity_ = opacity.value();
auto priority = deserialize_trivial_type<int32_t>(endpoint);
if (!priority) {
forward_error(priority);
}
out.priority_ = priority.value();
auto image_format = deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat>(endpoint);
if (!image_format) {
forward_error(image_format);
}
out.image_format_ = image_format.value();
auto yuv_model_conversion =
deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion>(endpoint);
if (!yuv_model_conversion) {
forward_error(yuv_model_conversion);
}
out.yuv_model_conversion_ = yuv_model_conversion.value();
auto yuv_range = deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::YuvRange>(endpoint);
if (!yuv_range) {
forward_error(yuv_range);
}
out.yuv_range_ = yuv_range.value();
auto x_chroma_location = deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation>(endpoint);
if (!x_chroma_location) {
forward_error(x_chroma_location);
}
out.x_chroma_location_ = x_chroma_location.value();
auto y_chroma_location = deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation>(endpoint);
if (!y_chroma_location) {
forward_error(y_chroma_location);
}
out.y_chroma_location_ = y_chroma_location.value();
auto color = codec<std::vector<float>>::deserialize(endpoint);
if (!color) {
forward_error(color);
}
out.color_ = color.value();
auto line_width = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
if (!line_width) {
forward_error(line_width);
}
out.line_width_ = line_width.value();
auto point_size = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
if (!point_size) {
forward_error(point_size);
}
out.point_size_ = point_size.value();
auto text = codec<std::vector<std::string>>::deserialize(endpoint);
if (!text) {
forward_error(text);
}
out.text_ = text.value();
auto depth_map_render_mode =
deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::DepthMapRenderMode>(endpoint);
if (!depth_map_render_mode) {
forward_error(depth_map_render_mode);
}
out.depth_map_render_mode_ = depth_map_render_mode.value();
auto views = codec<std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>>::deserialize(endpoint);
if (!views) {
forward_error(views);
}
out.views_ = views.value();
return out;
}
};
// Define codec for serialization of std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>
template <>
struct codec<std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>> {
static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(
const std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>& specs, Endpoint* endpoint) {
size_t total_size = 0;
// header is just the total number of specs
size_t num_specs = specs.size();
auto size = endpoint->write_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_specs);
if (!size) {
return forward_error(size);
}
total_size += size.value();
// now transmit each individual spec
for (const auto& spec : specs) {
size = codec<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>::serialize(spec, endpoint);
if (!size) {
return forward_error(size);
}
total_size += size.value();
}
return total_size;
}
static expected<std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>, RuntimeError> deserialize(
Endpoint* endpoint) {
size_t num_specs;
auto size = endpoint->read_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_specs);
if (!size) {
return forward_error(size);
}
std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> data;
data.reserve(num_specs);
for (size_t i = 0; i < num_specs; i++) {
auto spec = codec<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>::deserialize(endpoint);
if (!spec) {
return forward_error(spec);
}
data.push_back(spec.value());
}
return data;
}
};
} // namespace holoscan