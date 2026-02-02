Program Listing for File codecs.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/operators/inference/codecs.hpp)
#include <array>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "./inference.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/codecs.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/endpoint.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"
// Define codec for serialization of ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec
namespace holoscan {
template <>
struct codec<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec> {
static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec& spec,
Endpoint* endpoint) {
size_t total_size = 0;
auto maybe_size = codec<std::string>::serialize(spec.model_name_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
return forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<bool>(spec.active_, endpoint);
if (!maybe_size) {
return forward_error(maybe_size);
}
total_size += maybe_size.value();
return total_size;
}
static expected<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec out;
auto model_name = codec<std::string>::deserialize(endpoint);
if (!model_name) {
return forward_error(model_name);
}
out.model_name_ = model_name.value();
auto active = deserialize_trivial_type<bool>(endpoint);
if (!active) {
return forward_error(active);
}
out.active_ = active.value();
return out;
}
};
// Define codec for serialization of std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>
template <>
struct codec<std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>> {
static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(
const std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>& specs, Endpoint* endpoint) {
size_t total_size = 0;
// header is just the total number of specs
size_t num_specs = specs.size();
auto size = endpoint->write_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_specs);
if (!size) {
return forward_error(size);
}
total_size += size.value();
// now transmit each individual spec
for (const auto& spec : specs) {
size = codec<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>::serialize(spec, endpoint);
if (!size) {
return forward_error(size);
}
total_size += size.value();
}
return total_size;
}
static expected<std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>, RuntimeError> deserialize(
Endpoint* endpoint) {
size_t num_specs;
auto size = endpoint->read_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_specs);
if (!size) {
return forward_error(size);
}
std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec> data;
data.reserve(num_specs);
for (size_t i = 0; i < num_specs; i++) {
auto spec = codec<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>::deserialize(endpoint);
if (!spec) {
return forward_error(spec);
}
data.push_back(spec.value());
}
return data;
}
};
} // namespace holoscan