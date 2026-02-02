Program Listing for File ping_tensor_tx.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_PING_TENSOR_TX_PING_TENSOR_TX_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_PING_TENSOR_TX_PING_TENSOR_TX_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp> namespace holoscan::ops { class PingTensorTxOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingTensorTxOp) PingTensorTxOp() = default; void initialize() override; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void compute([[maybe_unused]] InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, [[maybe_unused]] ExecutionContext& context) override; nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType element_type() { if (element_type_.has_value()) { return element_type_.value(); } element_type_ = primitive_type(data_type_.get()); return element_type_.value(); } private: nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType primitive_type(const std::string& data_type); std::optional<nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType> element_type_; size_t count_ = 1; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_{nullptr}; Parameter<std::string> storage_type_{"system"}; Parameter<int32_t> batch_size_{0}; Parameter<int32_t> rows_{32}; Parameter<int32_t> columns_{64}; Parameter<int32_t> channels_{0}; Parameter<std::string> data_type_{"uint8_t"}; Parameter<std::string> tensor_name_{"tensor"}; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_{}; Parameter<bool> async_device_allocation_{false}; Parameter<std::vector<uint8_t>> data_{}; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_PING_TENSOR_TX_PING_TENSOR_TX_HPP */