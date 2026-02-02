Program Listing for File test_harness.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/test/test_harness.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#pragma once
#include <gtest/gtest.h>
#include <functional>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <tuple>
#include <type_traits>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp"
namespace holoscan::test {
template<typename T>
class TestHarnessSourceOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(TestHarnessSourceOp)
TestHarnessSourceOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.output<T>("output");
}
void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
if (iteration_ >= test_data_.size()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("[{}] TestHarnessSourceOp reached end of test data", name());
return;
}
// Get the value and convert to actual type for logging (handles std::vector<bool> proxy issue)
T value = test_data_[iteration_];
op_output.emit(value, "output");
iteration_++;
}
void set_test_data(const std::vector<T>& data) {
test_data_ = data;
}
private:
std::vector<T> test_data_;
size_t iteration_ = 0;
};
template<typename T>
class TestHarnessSinkOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(TestHarnessSinkOp)
TestHarnessSinkOp() = default;
void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<T>("input");
}
void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&,
holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override {
auto input_data = op_input.receive<T>("input");
if (!input_data.has_value()) {
if (!validators_.empty()) {
FAIL() << "[" << name() << "] TestHarnessSinkOp received no value, but validators are set. "
<< "This indicates a test configuration error.";
}
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("[{}] TestHarnessSinkOp received no value", name());
return;
}
// Convert to actual type for logging (handles potential proxy types)
T value = input_data.value();
received_data_.push_back(value);
// Run validation functions if provided
if (!validators_.empty()) {
for (auto& validator : validators_) {
validator(value);
}
}
}
void set_validator(std::function<void(const T&)> validator) {
validators_.clear();
validators_.push_back(validator);
}
void set_validators(const std::vector<std::function<void(const T&)>>& validators) {
validators_ = validators;
}
size_t get_received_count() const { return received_data_.size(); }
private:
std::vector<std::function<void(const T&)>> validators_;
std::vector<T> received_data_;
};
// Helper function to create operator arguments tuple
template<typename... Args>
std::tuple<Args...> args(Args&&... arguments) {
return std::make_tuple(std::forward<Args>(arguments)...);
}
// Helper function to create validators vector
template<typename OutputType, typename... Validators>
std::vector<std::function<void(const OutputType&)>> validators(Validators&&... validator_funcs) {
return {std::function<void(const OutputType&)>(std::forward<Validators>(validator_funcs))...};
}
template<typename OperatorType, typename... Args>
class OperatorTestHarness
: public holoscan::Application,
public std::enable_shared_from_this<OperatorTestHarness<OperatorType, Args...>> {
public:
explicit OperatorTestHarness(std::tuple<Args...> operator_args)
: operator_args_(std::move(operator_args)) {}
// Add input port with data
template<typename T>
std::shared_ptr<OperatorTestHarness> add_input_port(const std::string& name,
const std::vector<T>& data) {
// Determine the number of data elements
if (data_count_ == 0) {
data_count_ = data.size();
} else if (data.size() != data_count_) {
throw std::runtime_error("All input ports must have the same number of data elements");
}
// Create the source operator, with CountCondition for the number of data elements
input_port_creators_.emplace_back([this, name, data]() {
auto source = this->template make_operator<TestHarnessSourceOp<T>>(
name + "_source", this->template make_condition<holoscan::CountCondition>(data_count_));
auto typed_source = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<TestHarnessSourceOp<T>>(source);
if (typed_source) {
typed_source->set_test_data(data);
}
this->add_operator(source);
return std::make_pair(source, name);
});
return this->shared_from_this();
}
// Add output port with validators
template<typename T>
std::shared_ptr<OperatorTestHarness> add_output_port(const std::string& name,
const std::vector<std::function<void(const T&)>>& validators = {}) {
output_port_creators_.emplace_back([this, name, validators]() {
auto sink = this->template make_operator<TestHarnessSinkOp<T>>(name + "_sink");
auto typed_sink = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<TestHarnessSinkOp<T>>(sink);
if (typed_sink && !validators.empty()) {
typed_sink->set_validators(validators);
}
this->add_operator(sink);
return std::make_pair(sink, name);
});
return this->shared_from_this();
}
// Add a condition to the operator under test
template<typename ConditionType, typename... CondArgs>
std::shared_ptr<OperatorTestHarness> add_condition(const std::string& name, CondArgs&&... args) {
// Store condition creation for later execution in compose()
condition_creators_.emplace_back(
[this, name, args = std::make_tuple(std::forward<CondArgs>(args)...)]() {
auto condition = std::apply(
[this, &name](auto&&... captured_args) {
return this->template make_condition<ConditionType>(
name, std::forward<decltype(captured_args)>(captured_args)...);
},
args);
operator_under_test_->add_arg(condition);
});
return this->shared_from_this();
}
void compose() override {
using namespace holoscan;
// Create all input source operators
for (auto& creator : input_port_creators_) {
auto [source, port_name] = creator();
input_sources_[port_name] = source;
}
// Create operator under test using just the operator args
operator_under_test_ = std::apply(
[this](auto&&... args) {
return this->template make_operator<OperatorType>("operator_under_test",
std::forward<decltype(args)>(args)...);
},
operator_args_);
add_operator(operator_under_test_);
// Add conditions to the operator using add_arg
for (auto& condition_creator : condition_creators_) {
condition_creator();
}
// Create all output sink operators
for (auto& creator : output_port_creators_) {
auto [sink, port_name] = creator();
output_sinks_[port_name] = sink;
}
// Connect all input sources to operator
for (const auto& [port_name, source] : input_sources_) {
add_flow(source, operator_under_test_, {{"output", port_name}});
}
// Connect operator to all output sinks
for (const auto& [port_name, sink] : output_sinks_) {
add_flow(operator_under_test_, sink, {{port_name, "input"}});
}
}
// Get source by name with type casting
template<typename T>
std::shared_ptr<TestHarnessSourceOp<T>> get_source(const std::string& port_name) const {
auto it = input_sources_.find(port_name);
if (it != input_sources_.end()) {
return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<TestHarnessSourceOp<T>>(it->second);
}
return nullptr;
}
// Get the operator under test with type casting
template<typename T = OperatorType>
std::shared_ptr<T> get_operator_under_test() const {
return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<T>(operator_under_test_);
}
// Get sink by name with type casting
template<typename T>
std::shared_ptr<TestHarnessSinkOp<T>> get_sink(const std::string& port_name) const {
auto it = output_sinks_.find(port_name);
if (it != output_sinks_.end()) {
return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<TestHarnessSinkOp<T>>(it->second);
}
return nullptr;
}
void run_test() {
config();
holoscan::Application::run();
}
private:
std::tuple<Args...> operator_args_;
size_t data_count_ = 0;
// Type-erased port creators
std::vector<std::function<std::pair<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Operator>,
std::string>()>> input_port_creators_;
std::vector<std::function<std::pair<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Operator>,
std::string>()>> output_port_creators_;
// Runtime storage of operators
std::map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Operator>> input_sources_;
std::map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Operator>> output_sinks_;
std::shared_ptr<OperatorType> operator_under_test_;
std::vector<std::function<void()>> condition_creators_;
};
// Helper function to create operator tests
template<typename OperatorType, typename... Args>
std::shared_ptr<OperatorTestHarness<OperatorType, std::decay_t<Args>...>>
create_operator_test(Args&&... args) {
return std::make_shared<OperatorTestHarness<OperatorType, std::decay_t<Args>...>>(
std::make_tuple(std::forward<Args>(args)...));
}
// Overload without operator arguments
template<typename OperatorType>
std::shared_ptr<OperatorTestHarness<OperatorType>>
create_operator_test() {
return std::make_shared<OperatorTestHarness<OperatorType>>(
std::make_tuple());
}
class OperatorTestBase : public ::testing::Test {
protected:
void SetUp() override {
// Common test setup if needed
}
void TearDown() override {
// Common test cleanup if needed
}
};
} // namespace holoscan::test