Program Listing for File validation_functions.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#pragma once
#include <gtest/gtest.h>
#include <functional>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <vector>
namespace holoscan::test {
template<typename T>
std::function<void(const T&)> create_exact_equality_validator(
const std::vector<T>& expected_values) {
static_assert(std::is_arithmetic_v<T> || std::is_same_v<T, std::string>,
"Type must be arithmetic or string for exact equality validation");
// Use shared_ptr to ensure the index persists across lambda calls
auto output_index = std::make_shared<size_t>(0);
return [expected_values, output_index](const T& output) {
EXPECT_LT(*output_index, expected_values.size()) << "Received more outputs than expected";
if (*output_index < expected_values.size()) {
EXPECT_EQ(output, expected_values[*output_index])
<< "Output " << *output_index << " should be " << expected_values[*output_index]
<< " but got " << output;
(*output_index)++;
}
};
}
template<typename T>
std::function<void(const T&)> create_float_equality_validator(
const std::vector<T>& expected_values, T tolerance = T{}) {
static_assert(std::is_floating_point_v<T>,
"Type must be floating point for float equality validation");
// Use shared_ptr to ensure the index persists across lambda calls
auto output_index = std::make_shared<size_t>(0);
bool use_tolerance = (tolerance != T{});
return [expected_values, output_index, tolerance, use_tolerance](const T& output) {
EXPECT_LT(*output_index, expected_values.size()) << "Received more outputs than expected";
if (*output_index < expected_values.size()) {
if (use_tolerance) {
EXPECT_NEAR(output, expected_values[*output_index], tolerance)
<< "Output " << *output_index << " should be approximately "
<< expected_values[*output_index] << " (tolerance: " << tolerance
<< ") but got " << output;
} else {
EXPECT_FLOAT_EQ(output, expected_values[*output_index])
<< "Output " << *output_index << " should be approximately "
<< expected_values[*output_index]
<< " but got " << output;
}
(*output_index)++;
}
};
}
template<typename InputT, typename OutputT>
std::function<void(const InputT&)> create_transform_equality_validator(
const std::vector<OutputT>& expected_values,
std::function<OutputT(const InputT&)> transform_func) {
// Use shared_ptr to ensure the index persists across lambda calls
auto output_index = std::make_shared<size_t>(0);
return [expected_values, output_index, transform_func](const InputT& output) {
EXPECT_LT(*output_index, expected_values.size()) << "Received more outputs than expected";
if (*output_index < expected_values.size()) {
auto transformed = transform_func(output);
EXPECT_EQ(transformed, expected_values[*output_index])
<< "Transformed output " << *output_index << " should be " << expected_values[*output_index]
<< " but got " << transformed << " (original: " << output << ")";
(*output_index)++;
}
};
}
} // namespace holoscan::test