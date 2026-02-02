Program Listing for File holoinfer_activation_spec.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_ACTIVATION_SPEC_HPP #define MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_ACTIVATION_SPEC_HPP #include <string> namespace holoscan { namespace inference { struct ActivationSpec { ActivationSpec() = default; explicit ActivationSpec(const std::string& model_name, bool active = true) : model_name_(model_name), active_(active) {} bool is_active() const { return active_; } std::string model() const { return model_name_; } void set_active(bool value = true) { active_ = value; } std::string model_name_; bool active_; }; } // namespace inference } // namespace holoscan #endif/* MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_ACTIVATION_SPEC_HPP */