Program Listing for File infer_manager.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
modules/holoinfer/src/manager/infer_manager.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef _HOLOSCAN_INFER_MANAGER_H
#define _HOLOSCAN_INFER_MANAGER_H
#include <functional>
#include <future>
#include <iostream>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <set>
#include <string>
#include <holoinfer.hpp>
#include <holoinfer_buffer.hpp>
#include <holoinfer_constants.hpp>
#include <holoinfer_utils.hpp>
#include <infer/infer.hpp>
#include <utils/work_queue.hpp>
#if defined(HOLOINFER_ORT_ENABLED)
#include <infer/onnx/core.hpp>
#endif
#if defined(HOLOINFER_TORCH_ENABLED)
#include <infer/torch/core.hpp>
#endif
#include <infer/trt/core.hpp>
#include <params/infer_param.hpp>
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
class ManagerInfer {
public:
ManagerInfer();
~ManagerInfer();
InferStatus set_inference_params(std::shared_ptr<InferenceSpecs>& inference_specs);
InferStatus execute_inference(std::shared_ptr<InferenceSpecs>& inference_specs,
cudaStream_t cuda_stream);
InferStatus run_core_inference(const std::string& model_name,
const DataMap& permodel_preprocess_data,
const DataMap& permodel_output_data, cudaStream_t cuda_stream);
void cleanup();
DimType get_input_dimensions() const;
DimType get_output_dimensions() const;
private:
bool parallel_processing_ = false;
bool cuda_buffer_in_ = false;
bool cuda_buffer_out_ = false;
bool mgpu_p2p_transfer_ = true;
std::map<std::string, std::map<std::string, cudaStream_t>> input_streams_gpudt_;
std::map<std::string, std::map<std::string, cudaStream_t>> output_streams_gpudt_;
std::map<std::string, std::map<std::string, cudaStream_t>> input_streams_device_;
std::map<std::string, std::map<std::string, cudaStream_t>> output_streams_device_;
std::map<std::string, std::map<int, cudaEvent_t>> mgpu_cuda_event_;
std::map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<Params>> infer_param_;
std::map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<InferBase>> holo_infer_context_;
DimType models_input_dims_;
std::map<std::string, DataMap> mgpu_output_buffer_;
std::map<std::string, DataMap> mgpu_input_buffer_;
unsigned int frame_counter_ = 0;
int device_gpu_dt_ = 0;
cudaEvent_t cuda_event_ = nullptr;
DimType models_output_dims_;
std::unique_ptr<WorkQueue> work_queue_;
inline static std::map<std::string, holoinfer_backend> supported_backend_{
{"onnxrt", holoinfer_backend::h_onnx},
{"trt", holoinfer_backend::h_trt},
{"torch", holoinfer_backend::h_torch}};
};
std::shared_ptr<ManagerInfer> g_manager;
std::map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<ManagerInfer>> g_managers;
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif