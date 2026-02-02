Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.10.0  Template Struct formatter< nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane >

Template Struct formatter< nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane >

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public formatter< fmt::string_view >

Struct Documentation

template<>
struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane> : public formatter<fmt::string_view>

Public Functions

format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane &c, fmt::format_context &ctx) const
Previous Template Struct formatter< holoscan::Parameter< typeT > >
Next Template Struct formatter< nvidia::gxf::Tensor >
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 2, 2026
content here