Template Struct codec< std::vector< ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec > >
Defined in File codecs.hpp
template<>
struct codec<std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>>
Public Static Functions
static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec> &specs, Endpoint *endpoint)
static inline expected<std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint *endpoint)
